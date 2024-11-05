In-cosmetics Asia 2024: Clariant debuts minimalist beauty ingredients
Clariant is putting the spotlight on minimalist beauty at the In-cosmetics Asia show in Bangkok, showcasing a range of new and enhanced ingredients. With its recent acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, the company is introducing products designed to simplify skin care and hair care routines without compromising results.
“At the In-cosmetics Asia show, visitors will be able to get first-hand knowledge about how our highlighted ingredients are designed to meet the everyday skin care needs with the complexity element taken out of the beauty equation — meaning that personal care products are there to perform with simplicity but without a compromise on performance,” Vipul Bhatt, head of Personal and Home Care Asia Pacific.
Minimalist beauty
Minimalist beauty, or “skinimalism,” is a shift in how people approach their skin care. Personal Care Insights previously spoke to Hedy Scheck, COO at MyMicrobiome. Scheck highlighted the importance of using skin care products that are preservative-free and focus on minimalist skin care.
Consumers are increasingly drawn to products that deliver effectiveness and require fewer steps. Clariant says it created Hostacerin CCT to cater to this movement. It’s an emulsifier that makes cold mixing easier, allowing the creation of lightweight, stable formulations. Even when used at 10%, the company claims it significantly boosts skin moisturization, making it a versatile option for low-viscosity products like wet wipes and lotions.
Clariant is also showcasing the Eclipsogen CAP series. It is the first encapsulated UV filter blend produced using Clariant’s patented Nanocon technology. Its ability to provide a high SPF even at low concentrations avoids the heavy or chalky feel many sunscreens leave behind. Its cold processability means it blends well with other ingredients and offers a light, non-greasy finish, which has become essential for today’s sun care products.
Lucas Meyer additions
Clariant’s acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics has expanded its product portfolio and capabilities. One of the new products is Pickmulse, a surfactant-free emulsifier developed using patented quinoa starch technology. It enhances the feel of formulations and can be adapted for customized encapsulation systems.
At the show, Pickmulse will be featured in the Innovation Zone alongside Corneopeptyl and CycloRetin, both recognized for their multifunctional benefits in skin care.
Hair care versatility
Clariant is also presenting the Genadvance series, which offers solutions for different hair needs, whether in leave-on or rinse-off products. Personal Care Insights recently spoke with Anna Kukkola from the University of Birmingham about the differences between leave-on formulations and rinse-off formulations.
According to her research, the contribution of leave-on cosmetics to microplastic pollution is a critical yet underexplored aspect of environmental contamination and that any particles these products contain will eventually end up in wastewater treatment plants or landfills.
When asked what steps cosmetic brands can take to mitigate the potential environmental and health impacts of microplastics in their leave-on products, Kukkola responded, “This is simple, leave them out of the formulations.”
Clariant’s Genadvance series, for leave-on and rinse-off products, features ingredients designed to tackle common issues without the constraints of conventional conditioning agents, allowing for more flexible solutions.