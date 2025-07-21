Chantecaille partners with Luxasia to grow botanical cosmetics in India
Chantecaille, a luxury skin care and cosmetics brand specializing in botanical ingredients, has launched in the Indian beauty market through a distribution partnership with Luxasia.
Founded in 1998 by Sylvie Chantecaille, the brand has built a global presence in the premium beauty segment. Its expansion into India reflects ongoing interest from international brands in the country’s growing personal care market.
“India is a market where we see increasing demand for high-quality skin care and makeup,” says Julia Frankenberger, chief marketing officer at Chantecaille. “We’re pleased to introduce our products to a new audience that appreciates performance and purpose.”
Chantecaille’s products will now be available on Indian beauty platforms, including Nykaa, Tira, and SS Beauty. The product offerings include Just Skin tinted moisturizer, Pure Rosewater, Bio Lifting Serum+, Lip Veil, and Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara.
Luxasia manages distribution for several global beauty brands across the Asia-Pacific region and is supporting the launch. The company will handle retail operations and marketing initiatives in India.
“Chantecaille’s entry is aligned with our approach of bringing global brands to evolving beauty markets,” says Satyaki Banerjee, CEO Markets at Luxasia. “We will support the brand through our omnichannel capabilities and local market expertise.”
To support brand awareness, Chantecaille plans to run a digital launch campaign with influencer marketing and other online activations.
Indian beauty boom
The India launch comes amid broader expansion efforts by international beauty companies in the region. Rising consumer spending, increased interest in skin care, and growing retail infrastructure have contributed to more brands entering the Indian market over the past several years.
According to data from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the import of makeup and skin care products rose to US$171.9 million in FY25 from US$80.9 million in FY20.
Last month, L’Oréal announced plans to significantly expand its India business operations over the next few years, positioning the country as a central hub in its global growth strategy.
Meanwhile, Indian cosmetics brand Colorbar said it plans to go public in early 2027. The company expects to surpass ₹10 billion (US$117 million) in revenue for FY2025–26, after potentially doubling its sales in FY2024–25. Colorbar will use the proceeds of the IPO to strengthen its skin care and fragrance lines and explore acquisitions of domestic and international brands.