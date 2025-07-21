Delhicious introduces Ayurvedic-inspired nighttime skin care range
UK-based, natural skin care and hair care brand Delhicious has launched an Ayurvedic-inspired nighttime skin care range.
The lineup comprises five products: Midnight Melt Cleansing Balm, Moon Moisture Night Cream, Dream Drench Sleep Mask, Moon Moisture Drops Face Oil, and Moon Moistur-Eyes Eye Recovery Cream. Delhicious suggests applying the products in a five-step ritual to achieve visible results and improve skin appearance.
Blending modern beauty trends with holistic well-being, the brand aims to meet the needs of today’s time-conscious, results-driven consumer, offering a sensorial ritual that fits into contemporary lifestyles
The plant-based products have been formulated to support the skin’s natural repair and regeneration processes overnight while promoting relaxation and deeper sleep through the ancient Indian holistic practice of Ayurveda.
Ayurvedic-inspired products often focus on calming inflammation, boosting hydration, and enhancing the skin’s ability to detoxify while sleeping.
Plant-based beauty
Formulated with plant-based ingredients and citing vegan, cruelty-free claims, the skin care line aligns with the growing demand for clean, multipurpose skin care as consumers continue to seek clean beauty products and wider transparency from beauty brands.
Innova Market Insights’ data indicates a 23% growth in plant-based claims for personal care products from 2020 to 2024. Data also suggests that 60% of global consumers actively seek natural ingredients in their skin care products. The market researcher’s “Amplified natural actives” trend is among the top five in 2025.
Each product contains a blend of ingredients known for their calming and regenerative properties, including oat oil, rosehip, flaxseed, and bakuchiol — a natural compound extracted from the seeds of the Babchi plant.
Bakuchiol has been traditionally used in Ayurvedic skin care and claims to provide a plant-based retinol alternative, promoting collagen production and elasticity in the skin.
Meanwhile, rosehip is rich in fatty acids (omega-3, omega-6), vitamin A (retinoic acid), and vitamin C and is utilized for its ability to hydrate, brighten, and improve overall skin tone. It also claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pigmentation.
Evening rituals
The five-part product line-up is designed to support overnight skin repair and promote deeper rest. It taps into the growing consumer appetite for wellness-driven, sensorial skin care experiences.
Delhicious recommends a five-step evening routine designed to target the five key areas of the face.
Together, these aim to deliver a balanced facial skin care solution that calms and soothes the complexion while boosting collagen and skin renewal during sleep hours.
As part of the skin care regimen, the brand suggests initially applying Midnight Melt Cleansing Balm to remove makeup and impurities. Powered by a blend of oat and moringa, the formula is said to gently purify and soothe the complexion without damaging the skin barrier.
The Moistur-Eyes Eye Recovery Cream contains heritage ingredients, such as bakuchiol, which reduces fine lines. Licorice root in the formula reduces dark circles and puffiness.
The Moon Moisture Night Cream is infused with vitamin-rich flaxseed oil and rosehip to support the skin’s natural renewal process and replenish moisture.
Formulated with a nutrient-rich blend of botanical oils, such as rosehip and apricot oil, the Moon Moisture Drops Face Oil is recommended for locking in moisture and promoting skin radiance.
The Dream Drench Sleep Mask delivers an intense moisture treatment and nourishes the skin. It contains kokum butter for hydration and bakuchiol to improve skin tone and texture.
The products are claimed to be suitable for all skin types, including combination and mature.
Heritage beauty and ancient rituals
Delhicious’ skin care range claims to be rooted in traditional Ayurvedic principles. It draws inspiration from the ancient Indian holistic healing system, which emphasizes balance between mind and body.
Traditionally, Ayurveda uses natural ingredients, like ashwagandha, turmeric, sandalwood, neem, and rose, which are known for their soothing, restorative, and antioxidant properties.
The launch responds to growing consumer interest in ancestral beauty rituals and formulations featuring time-honored, traditional ingredients and clean formulations.
Consumers globally are embracing their cultural heritage by reintroducing heritage ingredients. Innova Market Insights data suggests that over half of consumers globally believe natural ingredients are better for their skin than synthetic ones.
Many beauty shoppers are choosing anti-aging and nurturing ingredients, and natural retinol alternatives like bakuchiol are gaining popularity. Chinese medicine and K-beauty are also shaping the category.
Personal Care Insights recently reported that beef tallow is gaining viral social media traction in the beauty industry for its emollient moisturizer properties. As a traditional ingredient used for generations, beef tallow exemplifies the movement of the ancestral ingredients in beauty.
Google trend searches for “beef tallow” indicate a significant global increase between 2023 and 2025. However, the industry has yet to place it on the clean and sustainability scale due to the potential ethical and safety concerns linked to its animal origins.