SEPAWA Congress 2025 live: Clariant unveils laundry ingredient boosting capsule performance and sustainability
Key takeaways
- Clariant has launched TexCare One Terra, a biodegradable laundry ingredient for concentrated detergent capsules.
- It maintains efficacy at low temperatures and dosages, enabling compact and efficient washing.
- The ingredient is made from waste-derived feedstocks and has a 74% RCI.
Clariant is showcasing TexCare One Terra, a soil-release polymer for high-concentrate liquid laundry detergents and capsules, at the ongoing SEPAWA Congress 2025, in Berlin, Germany.
The launch is the latest addition to Clariant’s TexCare product range. It is effective in formulations with a smaller dose and is energy efficient both for the end-consumer and in the manufacturing process. Its compact size also allows for fewer logistics resources.
The company claims the polymer helps consumers save water and electricity as it effectively cleans dirty laundry and stains at low washing temperatures.
Dr. Christine Oberbillig, global marketing manager Home Care & Sustainability at Clariant, tells Personal Care Insights that the innovation addresses a critical market shift. “The laundry market is rapidly evolving toward more ultra-concentrated, resource-efficient solutions, and TexCare One Terra is our answer to this challenge,” she says.
“What makes this innovation particularly exciting is how it enables manufacturers to create smaller, more powerful capsules that deliver superior cleaning even at low temperatures. [It is] a perfect example of how innovation can drive both performance and sustainability forward simultaneously.”
Compact performance
Clariant’s TexCare One Terra builds on the company’s established polymer technology, but introduces a novel chemical structure that has been optimized for high-concentration capsule formats.
The multifunctional ingredient allows manufacturers to formulate compact detergents that release soil, maintain whiteness, and provide “next-time” cleaning benefits.
Soil-release polymers form a thin, invisible layer on textile fibers. This layer prevents dirt and oils from bonding strongly to the fabric and makes stains easier to remove in the next wash. The layer also helps water and detergent spread more evenly across the fabric’s surface.
The company says the polymer is compatible with concentrated surfactant systems, which work to keep formulations stable.
sugar surfactant part of its TexCare range, as consumers increasingly turn toward more resource-conscious washing routines.Last year at the SEPAWA 2024 congress, Clariant launched a multifunctional
Greener cleaners
TexCare One Terra was developed as part of Clariant’s broader sustainability and circularity strategy, which focuses on using renewable feedstocks, innovating with a low carbon impact, and maintaining high biodegradability.
The polymer is biodegradable and produced from waste-derived feedstocks. It has a Renewable Carbon Index (RCI) of 74%, which contributes to lower life cycle emissions.
Since the ingredient is effective at low dosage levels, it enables further reductions in capsule size and packaging material. This means products formulated with the ingredient are physically smaller and easier to transport with fewer resources.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on the growing consumer demand for more environmentally sustainable laundry solutions.
International Flavors & Fragrances recently expanded its Designed Enzymatic Biomaterials platform into home care, which replaces non-biodegradable ingredients with biodegradable alternatives.