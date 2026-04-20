- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
Cosmax and HelloBiome partner for microbiome-powered skin care innovation
Key takeaways
- Cosmax and HelloBiome shift microbiome science from a late-stage validation tool to an early formulation input, enabling biologically informed product design.
- The partnership challenges industry assumptions, delivering measurable results while maintaining microbiome stability.
- With AI-powered analysis and microbiome data, the collaboration signals a step toward clearer benchmarks and future standards in microbiome-led beauty innovation.
Korean beauty contract manufacturer Cosmax has partnered with HelloBiome, an AI-powered technology platform that supports clinical research, to integrate microbiome intelligence directly into the formulation process for skin care products.
The collaboration integrates microbiome science into scalable beauty formulations, enabling targeted regimes tailored to specific skin profiles.
Innova Market Insights data indicates a rapid rise in microbiome claims for Personal Care launches globally, with a 33% annual increase from October 2020 to September 2025. Of these launches, 60% were in Europe. The market researcher reports that Skin Care was the leading category, but there has been an increase in microbiome claims for other products, such as shaving and depilatory products, alongside hair treatments.
Consumers are becoming increasingly interested in microbiome health, causing brands to innovate and introduce new products to the market.
According to Innova’s Beauty & Personal Care Survey 2025, 16% of global consumers say that microbiome skin care is the trend that appeals the most to them.
Science in skin care
As it stands across the cosmetics industry today, beauty brands increasingly demand biologically informed skin care, and as such, contract manufacturers face a key challenge: how to integrate real biological insight into formulation decisions without increasing development timelines or manufacturing complexity.
Traditionally, microbiome science is introduced late in the development cycle, validating finished products rather than informing formulation decisions. However, Cosmax aims to explore a different approach, asking: “Can microbiome intelligence become an input early in R&D without slowing development or increasing industrial complexity?”
For Lee Byungjoo, CEO of Cosmax BTI, the holding company of Cosmax, many clients recognize that the skin microbiome space still lacks global standards and clear regulatory guidelines.
He says: “In this context, the Cosmax–HelloBiome project is often viewed as a step toward establishing future reference standards.”
Tapping microbial markers
Using microbiome analysis across 900 consumers, HelloBiome identified biological differences between healthy and inflamed skin, including microbial markers linked to sensitivity and barrier disruption.
Cosmax translated these insights into formulation strategies by selecting two proprietary postbiotic actives: Amioter and Fillerstin.
The approach, which can be extended into product design as a three-step regime — cleanser, serum, and mist — was developed to support microbiome stability while addressing sensitivity and barrier function.
Byungjoo says: “There is now a clear shared perception that the skin microbiome plays a beneficial role in maintaining healthy skin. Many brand partners are exploring ways to integrate this concept into product development.”
Performance without compromise
The collaborators say that a common assumption in skin care formulation is that efficacy and microbiome compatibility cannot coexist — and that their work demonstrates the opposite.
Skin results from microbiome analysis by HelloBiome showed the formulas delivered 25% sebum reduction with improved radiance while maintaining microbiome stability.
By integrating microbiome intelligence upstream in R&D, Cosmax, alongside HelloBiome, has been able to turn microbiome science from a validation step into a core formulation input.
According to the companies, this approach enables personalized microbiome-aligned formulations without increasing development complexity or manufacturing constraints.
Lee Dong-Geol, VP (lab leader), Microbiome Lab, at Cosmax, says: “Microbiome analysis has become an essential starting point for formulation design. The scientific rationale often becomes the foundation of our partners’ product narratives.”
In February, Cosmax posted record revenue and profit for 2025 and, on the same day, announced establishing a European foothold with its first production base in Italy. The timing linked strong financial momentum with geographic expansion.
At the end of 2025, Cosmax developed an AI scent prediction algorithm model based on the molecular structure of fragrances. The machine learning model is based on datasets from over 8,600 molecular fragrances to predict the scent of cosmetic raw materials and enhance the olfactory quality of cosmetics.