Cover FX demonstrates sweat-proof abilities of Total Cover Cream Foundation with “underdog” athletes
25 Jul 2024 --- Cover FX’s “Ms. Irrelevant” brand campaign highlights “often overlooked” athletes and reintroduces its Total Cover Cream Foundation, which it says is now clinically proven to be sweat-proof. The campaign is named after “Mr. Irrelevant,” the last pick of the National Football League draft.
Cover FX unveiled a video featuring all three athletes applying the Total Cream Cover Foundation and sweating, demonstrating how it holds up against perspiration.
The clean beauty makeup brand conducted a third-party lab-controlled sweat test in which, 15 minutes after the foundation was applied, a dermatologist evaluated that none of the 55 panelists, varying in age and gender, presented any skin alteration related to the foundation’s appearance.
“At Cover FX, we are dedicated to a skin-first approach, so conducting a sweat evaluation clinical test on our Total Cover Cream Foundation in anticipation of the summer season was a no-brainer,” says Sara Mitzer, VP of Marketing at AS Beauty.
“Underdog” ambassadors
Most brands focus on the number one draft picks, Hall of Famers and MVPs as ambassadors. However, Cover FX brings the “underdog” to center stage because they believe they’re just as relevant. These athletes exemplify that you sweat just as much, regardless of rank or league status.
The “Ms. Irrelevant” campaign spotlights a group of professional athletes, including National Women’s Soccer League’s Talia Gabarra (14th pick in round four, last pick of the draft), Womens Tennis Association’s (WTA) Solymar Colling (WTA Ranking: 1,310) and Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) Angel Jackson (36th pick in the round three, last pick of the draft).
“We were excited to make this bold announcement by challenging industry norms through creative casting by spotlighting Talia, Solymar and Angel. We believe that everyone, regardless of their rank or status, deserves to be celebrated. By highlighting the journeys of these incredible athletes, we can connect with a broader audience and strengthen our brand’s position in the market,” says Mitzer.
Beauty and sports
Milani Cosmetics recently teamed up with four top American athletes to launch the “Face Set. Mind Set.” campaign. The players include:
- Team USA silver medal-winning artistic gymnast Gymnast Jordan Chiles.
- WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu.
- Team USA volleyball gold medalist Chiaka Ogbogu and weightlifter Mattie Rogers.
The campaign promoted Milani’s Make It Last Setting Spray to boost confidence and mental readiness.