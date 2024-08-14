DermRays introduces laser hair removal device specifically for dark skin tones
14 Aug 2024 --- DermRays unveils the V6S, a home-use 1,064 nm laser hair removal system, marketed as a first-of-its-kind device developed specifically for individuals with dark skin tones.
The launch addresses the challenge posed by traditional laser hair removal methods that often fall short for dark skinned individuals, which can pose risks like burns and hyperpigmentation.
“Our mission at DermRays has always been to make advanced skin care technology accessible and inclusive,” says Dr. Yang Lin, CEO of DermRays, who worked at some of the world’s most renowned laser companies, including Spectra-Physics, Osram, nLight and DILAS.
“With the V6S, we are breaking barriers and setting new standards in the industry. This device is not just a product; it’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and inclusivity.”
Traditional laser hair removal methods often pose significant risks for individuals with dark skin, including burns and hyperpigmentation. Unlike other skin tones that benefit from clinic-grade home devices, dark-skinned users have faced limited and less effective options, highlights DermRays.
The laser’s wavelength penetrates deeper into the skin, targeting hair follicles without damaging the surrounding tissue. Widely used in professional settings, this technology ensures a “safer and more effective” hair removal process for dark skin tones, claims the brand.
The device offers “professional-grade” results in 15 minutes for full-body treatment.
DermRays plans to expand to Germany, Italy and Spain.
Accessible beauty advances
In other recent tech advances toward inclusive beauty, Noma Sana just launched the Silk Tress Hair Straightener. The “first-of-its-kind” hair straightener is designed for Afro, curly, coily and textured hair types — hair types the company says manufacturers usually overlook.
L’Oréal Paris also unveiled its latest breakthrough, Colorsonic. Developed and incubated for ten years by L’Oréal Paris, Colorsonic is a “first-of-its-kind” at-home hair color device designed for “all hair types, lengths and textures” with over 29 patents.
On the formulation front, Seppic published study findings supporting its Aquaxyl ingredient’s applicability to inclusive solutions for skin hydration. The preservative-free, natural sugar-based active ingredient has been found to impact the skin from phototypes one to six.
By Benjamin Ferrer