Estée Lauder looks to biomimetic anti-inflammatory research for anti-aging cosmetics
The Estée Lauder Companies announced it will explore using biotechnology company Serpin Pharma’s anti-inflammatory research for cosmetic formulations related to the longevity trend.
In the exclusive partnership, the companies will investigate how Serpin Pharma’s technology, which leverages the body’s innate immune response, can be harnessed to address skin irritation, aging, and sensitivity. The luxury beauty company will use this research for product innovation.
Serpin Pharma’s two decades of anti-inflammatory research have yielded proprietary biotech technology demonstrating efficacy in mitigating harmful inflammation and enhancing cell resiliency. Serpin Pharma identified a key portion of a superfamily of proteins called SERPINs (Serine Protease Inhibitors) that enhance the body’s natural ability to heal cells experiencing inflammation. Scientific studies are underway.
“This novel technology will advance our transformative innovation agenda by pushing the boundaries of breakthrough scientific discovery,” says Carl Haney, EVP of Global Innovation and R&D at Estée Lauder Companies.
“In partnership with Serpin Pharma, we’re exploring powerful new biological pathways and cutting-edge biotech ingredients to rapidly mitigate visible skin irritation and sensitivity for our prestige beauty consumers worldwide.”
Cohava Gelber, founder, executive chairperson, and CEO at Serpin Pharma, says the company’s research taps into the body’s innate mechanism for resolving inflammation. She adds that Serpin Pharma was founded on the principles of biomimicry and how nature solves signs of trauma and injury.
Biomimicry is emerging as a useful tool in skin care formulation. Biomimetics is the scientific approach that imitates nature’s processes to create solutions. In the personal care industry, biomimetics has the potential to inspire and develop beauty ingredients that replicate the way the body naturally repairs and regenerates.
Syensqo recently partnered with Bota Bio to develop biomimetic ingredients for hair and scalp care.
Partnering for innovation
Earlier this year, Estée Lauder partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US, to research biodegradable materials for cosmetics and explore solutions that combat the sun’s effect on the skin.
Under the theme of preventative skin care, Estée Lauder sponsored the Century Summit V with the Stanford Center, US, on Longevity. Collaborating with The Longevity Project, the Century Summit generated discussions on how society can restructure work, reorganize cities, enhance learning, create financial security, and develop greater health and vitality to promote longevity.
Personal Care Insights spoke to the multinational cosmetics company about the two initiatives.