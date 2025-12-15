Eucerin enters Japan with region-specific dermatological skin care
Key takeaways
- Beiersdorf has launched its Eucerin dermatological skin care brand in Japan.
- The debut includes a premium anti-aging range developed with Nivea-Kao.
- The move strengthens Beiersdorf’s Derma business footprint in Asia.
Beiersdorf’s Eucerin has debuted in Japan. The dermatological skin care brand’s regional entry is accompanied by the launch of an anti-aging skin care series, tailored to local needs.
According to Beiersdorf, Japan is the world’s third-largest cosmetics market. The country upholds high standards of quality, innovation, and consumer expectations.
Beiersdorf claims that by entering this market with Eucerin, it is expanding access to science-based skin care solutions while establishing a foothold for its Derma business in the region.
As part of the expansion, the brand is also launching a premium anti-aging skin care line developed by its affiliate, Nivea-Kao. The Eucerin Hari Filler anti-aging care series contains Bakuchiol EX, an active ingredient touted to have 99% pure bakuchiol.
The ingredient works by stimulating skin cell activity, is well-tolerated, and suitable for all skin types, according to the company.
The product line also features refillable packaging made partially from recycled plastics, aligning with the sustainability habits of the Japanese skin care market. The formula boasts a combination of dermatological science and sensorial benefits, which Beiersdorf stresses is a key demand to Japanese consumers.
“Japan is a market that values quality, efficacy, and innovation, and Eucerin embodies all of these. By entering one of the world’s most sophisticated skin care markets, we are unlocking significant white space opportunities and reinforcing our ambition to lead globally through innovation and dermatological expertise,” says Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf.
Eucerin’s entry into Japan follows its previous expansion effort earlier this year, which also aimed to improve access to science-based skin care.
In May, the brand debuted in Nigeria to offer clinically safe alternative products for hyperpigmentation and dark spots. The move aimed to combat the use of harmful skin bleaching products — a habit so widespread it earned the country the title of “world capital of skin bleaching.”
The safe alternative products introduced into Nigeria are part of Eucerin’s Radiant Tone collection. The series is formulated with Thiamidol, a patented ingredient that targets an enzyme involved in melanin production, without disrupting natural pigmentation.