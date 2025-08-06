Fenty Beauty lands in India through Reliance Retail partnership with Sephora
Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are set to officially enter the Indian market tomorrow, through an exclusive partnership with Reliance Retail. The launch will make the LVMH-owned brands available online and in physical stores nationwide.
This rollout marks the first time Fenty products will be sold in India through an official domestic retail network. Until now, Indian consumers could only access the brand via Nykaa’s Cross Border Store, an online platform for imported beauty products.
That offering was quietly discontinued earlier this year without an official announcement. Products were gradually unlisted from the site and did not show up in search results, leaving a gap in availability.
The new partnership introduces Fenty to a broader Indian audience through Reliance’s Sephora India and Tira Beauty outlets. The brands will be carried in 50 locations in 16 cities, alongside their respective e-commerce platforms.
Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, holds franchise rights for Sephora and launched its specialty beauty chain, Tira, in 2023.
According to Reliance Retail, the partnership with Fenty aligns with its strategy to expand access to premium global beauty offerings in the domestic market.
Launched in 2017 under LVMH’s Kendo incubator, Fenty Beauty gained global attention for its inclusive product line, notably offering over 50 foundation shades. According to Forbes, the brand generated an estimated US$550 million in revenue in 2020 and has been valued at approximately US$2.8 billion.
In 2020, Fenty Skin was introduced as a vegan skin care extension for all skin types.
Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures and founder of Tira Beauty, says the launch reflects the company’s intent to bring “the world’s best global brands” to Indian consumers.
Singer and actress Rihanna, the founder of the Fenty brands, confirmed the expansion in a social media post, stating: “India, are you ready?”
Growing prestige market
India has emerged as a key target for global beauty brands looking to tap into the country’s growing luxury and prestige product demand.
The Fenty and Reliance partnership reflects a broader trend of Western brands seeking Indian distribution networks to scale and build customer loyalty through physical store experiences.
Fenty aims to gain local shelf space, quicker delivery, and greater brand visibility through in-store promotions and experiential retail.
Luxasia, a regional brand distribution partner with experience managing omnichannel beauty rollouts across Asia-Pacific, will handle the expansion.