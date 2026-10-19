Coty and dsm-firmenich deepen fragrance creation with collaborative hubs
Key takeaways
- Coty and dsm-firmenich are investing in fragrance spaces to drive innovation and creativity.
- Coty’s Fragrance Club connects experts, creators, and communities to shape future scent trends and consumer engagement.
- dsm-firmenich’s New York, US, flagship combines perfumery, automation, cultural collaboration, and sustainability-focused lab practices.
Global fragrance players are investing in physical spaces to advance innovation, collaboration, and creativity. Coty has launched a global fragrance club to foster an environment for collaboration within fragrance development. In parallel, dsm-firmenich has opened a Fine Fragrance flagship in New York, US.
Coty’s Fragrance Club, which launched in Paris, France, convenes fragrance experts, educators, creators, and community leaders with Coty’s fragrance teams. The club aims to create a dialogue between the global beauty and fragrance conglomerate and influential figures in the fragrance industry.
Meanwhile, dsm-firmenich’s New York flagship deepens its North American footprint with a 44,000-square-foot space. The hub brings together perfumers, fragrance development teams, application, digital, and the company’s compounding capabilities.
Together, the moves reflect a global move toward culturally informed fragrance innovation as modern consumers lean toward community-driven fragrance discovery.
Community and credibility in fragrance
The Coty Fragrance Club offers discussions, workshops, immersive experiences, and co-creation opportunities for members to share insights on consumer behavior, cultural trends, creative storytelling, and fragrance innovation.
Coty underlines the changing landscape of how consumers discover, discuss, and experience fragrances. According to the company, social platforms have created new online communities around fragrance. As a result, the influence that experts, educators, and creators have on how consumers discover and understand scent is growing.
The company highlights TikTok as the leading influence on fragrance purchases among Gen Z consumers. However, buyers still seek authority in expertise.
Coy positions its Fragrance Club as addressing this demand for credibility while maintaining community-driven conversation to “create an ongoing exchange about the future of fragrance.”
Participants can engage with perfumers, including Nathalie Lorson, Amandine Clerc-Marie, Meabh McCurtin, Julie Massé, Fabrice Pellegrin, and Delphine Lebeau, gaining insights into the creative processes behind fragrance creation and innovation.
“Coty has been creating fragrances for more than a century, but the culture around fragrances is dynamic. Today, new communities and voices are changing how people discover, understand, and experience scent,” says Jean Holtzmann, chief brands officer at Coty Prestige.
“The Coty Fragrance Club brings those perspectives together with our own fragrance expertise, creating a continuous dialogue around where the category goes next.”
Coty states that the Fragrance Club will continue as an ongoing global community after its launch in Paris. It plans that its teams will routinely convene to share thoughts on scent cultures, innovation, and consumer engagement strategies.
The Paris launch brought together members from Europe, the UK, the US, and China as part of its fragrance exploration experience.
Curating culture and scent
Through its immersive environment, dsm-firmenich’s New York flagship aims to enable clients and visitors to engage directly with perfumers, discover ingredients, discuss ideas, and experience scent through curated events, masterclasses, and creative collaborations.
The flagship features a purpose-built laboratory powered by advanced automation and robotics, and a custom-built compounding robot touted to handle up to 456 raw materials, named Cerberus. Together, the innovations are said to enhance efficiency, precision, and safety, with Cerberus expected to significantly expand the lab’s creative output.
The lab utilizes energy-efficient systems, Green Lab practices, waste reduction measures, and smart workstations as aligned with dsm-firmenich’s sustainability commitments.
The inauguration of the New York office also marks the launch of Open Air: Artists in Resonance, which brings perfumers together with people involved in New York’s cultural scenes. The voices represented in the cultural platform include a DJ, a chef, a tattoo artist, designers, and members of the voguing community.
New York state of scent
The Swiss-Dutch flavors and fragrances business emphasizes its choice of New York as the location for its Fine Fragrance flagship as a reflection of the city’s cultural energy and the company’s vision for the future of fragrance.
“Few cities inspire creativity quite like New York. With our new home in Chelsea, we are investing in an environment designed to bring together talent, inspiration, and diverse perspectives,” says Jonathan Simon, president of Global Fine Fragrance at dsm-firmenich.
“Rooted in one of the city’s most dynamic creative neighborhoods, this space creates new opportunities for collaboration, dialogue, and discovery, enabling our perfumers, clients, and partners to shape the future of fine fragrance together.”
Melanie Duhamel, VP for Fine Fragrance, North America at dsm-firmenich, says that the opening of the hub, named 641 Avenue of the Americas, builds on the company’s existing Fine Fragrance presence in New York.
“It is a new home not only for our teams, but also for our customers, bringing together perfumery expertise, scientific innovation, and collaboration in an environment that cultivates creation and a forward-thinking vision,” says Duhamel.