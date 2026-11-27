Mane unveils Barcelona-based AI hub to fast-track fragrance creation
Key takeaways
- The Mane Digital House, located in Barcelona, Spain, aims to move AI from pilots into operational fragrance development.
- The hub is developing AI assistants for product development and consumer insight, building on its internal ManeGPT tool.
- The company plans to roll out predictive AI, generative AI, and AI agents from 2027.
French fragrance house Mane has opened Mane Digital House in Barcelona, Spain, a dedicated AI and data hub tasked with accelerating fragrance creation and consumer insight across the family-owned scent and taste business.
The hub extends an industry-wide push to embed AI in scent development. Mane says it is moving AI from pilot projects to operational deployment, with a roadmap spanning predictive AI, generative AI, and AI agents from 2027.
“We’re not pursuing technology for its own sake: we’re building the capabilities that allow our teams to create, formulate, and deliver faster, with greater precision,” says Samantha Mane, president of Mane Group.
Connecting tech with perfumers
Rather than a stand-alone innovation lab, Mane Digital House is designed as a permanent and scalable capability. It brings together AI and data specialists, product managers, and adoption experts, and connects them with perfumers, flavorists, scientists, and business teams.
The company says it chose Barcelona for its technology ecosystem and access to specialized talent.
The hub has four strategic priorities, including enhancing customer experience, improving employee experience through secure digital and AI assistants, accelerating speed to market, and improving operational efficiency. The final priority is improving product performance in fragrances and flavors through data, predictive AI, and advanced analytics
AI assistants in development
The Mane Digital House is expected to build on tools the company has already deployed. ManeGPT, Mane’s secure internal generative AI assistant, helps employees access internal knowledge and speed up research and ideation. A global training program supporting it has reached over 4,000 employees to date.
Mane is also developing dedicated AI assistants for fragrance and flavor product development, as well as for consumer insights and marketing.
Opening up access to over 150 years of internal expertise is another priority for the hub. “We want to turn the potential of data and AI into tangible value for our customers, our people, and our business,” says Tony Phan, digital transformation director at Mane.
“Mane Digital House gives us the multidisciplinary capabilities to move faster from an idea to a useful, reliable, and scalable solution while ensuring that human expertise and responsible adoption remain at the center.”
Data-driven fragrance innovation
The launch comes as fragrance houses increasingly turn to data-driven tools to shorten development cycles.
For instance, in June, Mane launched an experimental garden in Grasse, France, to deepen its roots in regional agriculture. The garden cultivates emblematic species such as rose, jasmine, and tuberose, develops new plant hybrids, and serves as a testing ground for extraction techniques.
Mane says it positions AI as a way to support its teams rather than replace them, building on its long-standing focus on raw materials and perfumery craft.
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