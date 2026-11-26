Brenntag and BASF partner for specialty ingredient distribution across Taiwan
Key takeaways
- BASF has appointed Brenntag Taiwan as a distributor of its personal care ingredients from January 1, 2027.
- The agreement covers surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, polymers, actives, and UV filters.
- The partnership combines BASF’s ingredient expertise with Brenntag’s local commercial and technical services.
BASF has entered into a distribution agreement with Brenntag Taiwan, starting January 1, 2027. The deal awards Brenntag non-exclusive distribution rights to BASF’s Personal Care specialty ingredients portfolio in Taiwan.
The arrangement covers specialty co-surfactants, emollients and waxes, emulsifiers and solubilizers, pearlizers, polymers, beauty care solutions, actives and auxiliaries, and UV filters.
According to BASF, the collaboration supports its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer proximity.
“Taiwan is an important market for our Personal Care business, and we are pleased to work with Brenntag to further strengthen how we serve our customers,” says Dr. Chang Wang, VP of business management, Personal Care, Asia Pacific, at BASF.
Through the agreement, Brenntag gains access to BASF’s ingredient portfolio and innovation expertise, while BASF stands to benefit from Brenntag’s local presence and commercial and technical services.
BASF hopes the new distribution model will allow it to deepen its customer engagement in the region, support market development, and drive sustainable, long-term growth.
“By bringing together our broad ingredient portfolio and innovation expertise with Brenntag’s local capabilities, we look forward to addressing our customers’ evolving needs and supporting their growth,” says Wang.
Taiwan beauty strengthens
BASF and Brenntag’s agreement comes as the Taiwanese personal care industry matures.
Last year, Paula’s Choice Taiwan partnered with beauty tech company Revieve on an AI-powered beauty-routine personalization tool for the region’s customers. Consumer engagement exceeded expectations, with purchase conversions reaching 104% of the initial target.
Moreover, in February, the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration refined its rules for human cell-derived exosomes in cosmetics. Companies are no longer required to perform all long-term toxicity studies, but will instead be requested to deliver them on a case-by-case basis based on product and risk profile. Despite the changes, the market remains one of Asia’s strictest.
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