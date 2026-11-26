Puig reportedly nears US$2B Parfums de Marly deal as fragrance race heats up
Key takeaways
- Puig is reportedly in exclusive talks to acquire Parfums de Marly in a deal valued at US$1.8–2 billion.
- The acquisition would strengthen Puig’s niche fragrance portfolio and support its Vision 2032 growth strategy.
- The reported bid comes amid wider fragrance consolidation, following Puig’s failed merger talks with Estée Lauder.
Puig is reportedly in exclusive, final talks to acquire Parfums de Marly, the luxury fragrance house owned by Advent International’s Artessence Group. The alleged acquisition push comes as Puig accelerates its fragrance strategy, following the collapse of a US$40 billion merger with Estée Lauder earlier this year.
According to Women’s Wear Daily’s industry sources, Parfums de Marly is valued between US$1.8–2 billion, and the deal is said to cover a controlling stake.
Neither Puig nor Artessence has commented publicly, and Puig has not filed any documents with the CNMV, Spain’s stock market regulator.
Moving up ranks
Puig’s reported exclusivity marks a sharp turnaround from October, when Reuters named Puig “less active” among three suitors bidding for Parfums de Marly.
At the time, Europe-based private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and Cinven were seen as the more engaged bidders. One source also told Reuters that the business could be valued below €2 billion (US$2.2 billion).
Puig’s move from outsider to exclusive talks suggests the conversation has moved from price propositions toward assessing fit.
Parfums de Marly generated over US$780 million in retail sales in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, up 42% year-on-year, Patrice Béliard, Artessence CEO, told WWD.
Niche growth positioning?
Parfums de Marly was founded in 2009 in Paris, France, and sells fragrances inspired by 18th-century French perfumery. Its perfumes are generally priced at around US$250 or more. Advent International acquired the fragrance house in June 2023, alongside Initio Parfums Privés.
The rumored acquisition comes as Puig pursues its Vision 2032 strategy, presented last month, which targets over €8 billion (US$8.78 billion) in annual net sales. The Spanish beauty house hopes to achieve a top-two position in fragrance, and it names niche fragrance as one of four investment priorities.
If the acquisition is confirmed, Parfums de Marly would join Puig’s niche fragrance portfolio that includes Byredo, Penhaligon’s, L’Artisan Parfumeur, and Dries Van Noten.
commentators following the news have challenged what qualifies as “niche” in today’s fragrance market. Media reactions note that with retail sales exceeding US$780 million and global mass production, Parfums de Marly may not be “niche” by size anymore.However, industry
Competing on fragrance
The reported talks for Parfums de Marly mark the latest move in a fragrance race that has reshaped Puig’s strategy over the past year.
In March, Puig and Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) confirmed they were discussing a merger that could have created a luxury conglomerate valued at roughly US$40 billion. The move would have combined Puig’s Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, and Jean Paul Gaultier brands with ELC’s Tom Ford and Clinique.
The discussions collapsed in May, when ELC reportedly walked away over price concerns and a €900 million (US$988 million) Charlotte Tilbury payout it was unwilling to absorb. Puig shares fell about 13% at the time. After the failed deal, the two companies returned to their portfolios with fragrance remaining a key priority for both.
Puig’s strategy since then seems to have been to build, rather than merge. In September, the Spanish group agreed to buy out Esteve’s remaining 50% stake in derma skin care brand Isdin for €1.2 billion (US$1.3 billion). The add-on allowed Puig to strengthen its skin care business, which grew 7.3% in 2025, while its core fashion and fragrance categories continue to drive the bulk of sales revenue (73%).
Puig’s Vision 2032 plan will focus on niche fragrances as one of four investment priorities next to prestige fragrance, Charlotte Tilbury, and dermacosmetics. A Parfums de Marly acquisition would mark the first major move of the plan and place Puig among industry peers flurrying for fragrance growth.
For example, last October, L’Oréal agreed to acquire Kering’s beauty arm for €4 billion (US$4.4 billion). The deal was completed in April this year, awarding L’Oréal 50-year fragrance and beauty licenses for Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga.
Coty also extended its Marc Jacobs license, securing the rights to produce one of its core prestige fragrance brands for four more decades. Meanwhile, developing talks have seen LVMH reportedly leave the bench for Armani’s 15% stake following the death of the brand’s namesake owner. L’Oréal and EssilorLuxottica remain the primary contenders.
Against the backdrop of industry momentum, Puig’s reported shift from third-place bargaining to an exclusive bidder could signal its decisive push for the front of the fragrance race.
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