Givaudan creates game on Roblox to engage Gen Z and Alpha in fragrance creation
Givaudan has launched Guardians of Memories, an interactive and educational online game on Roblox that aims to immerse Gen Z and Gen Alpha in the world of fragrance creation, aligning with the company’s 2025 digital strategy.
Roblox is an online gaming platform with nearly 90 million daily players, according to the fragrance company. The partnership aims to increase awareness of perfume creation in younger audiences through a digital landscape.
Givaudan says the game explores the connection between scent, memory, and emotions. Players can create and learn about different fragrance ingredients, like citruses and herbs. It turns olfactory sense experiences into a game where the player gathers and collects ingredients to combine into fragrances.
“The introduction of Guardians of Memories marks a significant step forward in shaping the future of our fragrance business, empowering the next generation to appreciate the art of perfumery. Additionally, we recognize that digital transformation is essential for deepening our understanding of consumers’ needs, enabling Givaudan to deliver exceptional products consistently,” says Anne Tayac, head of business solutions at Givaudan.
The fragrances and flavors manufacturer worked with Digitalli, a digital strategy company, and Novelab, a game developer, to create Guardians of Memories. The interactive experience combines video game design with digital perfume creation, incorporating quests and tasks to discover rare perfume ingredients and prompt the user’s memories of specific scents.
Arnaud Guggenbuhl, head of global marketing, Insight and Image Fine Fragrance at Givaudan, says: “With Guardians of Memories, we aim to engage the younger generation in an innovative, playful, and educational manner, using their cultural codes to highlight the richness of olfactory craftsmanship.”
Attracting a younger audience
Personal care companies are increasingly using gaming platforms or digital experiences to connect with Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences. In the age of online self-expression, Gen Z is turning toward immersive virtual spaces to experiment with beauty and engage with brands.
In 2023, Roblox released its “2023 Digital Expression, Fashion & Beauty Trends Report,” which dove into this cultural shift, exploring how avatars were leveraged to enhance brand recognition and even encourage mental well-being.
More recently, two personal care companies used Roblox to promote their products to young audiences.
E.L.F. Cosmetics partnered with Beekman 1802 to launch a kindness-themed game within E.L.F.’s Roblox experience, E.L.F. UP. The companies introduced a quest featuring baby goats and kindness-themed activities, allowing players to unlock digital fashion items by completing quests made by the beauty brand.
Last June, to celebrate Pride month, Givenchy launched a Givenchy Pride pop-up on Roblox. The virtual gaming platform’s pop-up highlighted a different virtual content creator each week who presented an exclusive digital item. It curated a selection of the platform’s best digital items in rainbow colors.