Givaudan’s Zap platform tackles malodor with personal care, home, and pet products
Givaudan has expanded its Zap odor control platform, designed to address malodors across multiple product categories and enhance consumer well-being. The revamped portfolio combines AI, eco-friendly ingredients, and perfumery science to deliver targeted solutions for body, home, textile, and pet odors.
“At our Health and Wellbeing Centre of Excellence, based in Ashford, UK, our experts in malodor science collaborate with perfumers globally, enabling the development of scents that help create positive sensorial experiences while at the same time combating malodors,” says Jeremy Compton, global head of science and technology Fragrances at Givaudan.
“Our holistic approach combines cutting-edge advancements in malodor understanding, eco-friendly elimination ingredients, AI performance optimization, and creativity.”
Zap platform
The platform now includes several tailored solutions. DeoZap is focused on deodorant applications formulated to combat sweat and body odors with high efficacy.
YouZap covers personal care needs, ranging from fresh hair to intimate care, with technologies that neutralize specific body-related malodors.
FabZap targets various odors in laundry and textiles, delivering long-lasting clean freshness. HomeZap addresses environmental odors in living spaces and now includes AirZap, a solution dedicated to improving indoor air quality.
Lastly, PetZap is Givaudan’s newest addition, created specifically to tackle pet owners’ odor challenges.
Givaudan’s approach reflects growing consumer demand for multifunctional products that do more than mask smells, but contribute to a sense of well-being through effective and sustainable olfactive technology.
Earlier this year, Spate released its beauty trend predictions for 2025, spotlighting the increased popularity of multifunctional solutions and the key influence it is likely to have on the personal care industry for the year ahead.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on the use of AI in the industry and how beauty formulators are using the technology to streamline their production and ideation processes.