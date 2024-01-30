Hairitage launches entire collection in Krogers, CVS and HEB across US
30 Jan 2024 --- Hairitage by Mindy products will become more accessible to consumers across the US by expanding to Kroger’s website and stores next month. The brand was picked up by CVS and HEB stores and their online platforms three weeks ago.
The consumer goods retailers offer the complete Hairitage collection of hair care, tools, accessories and body care products. The items are also still available on Walmart’s website and stores nationwide.
“We’ve been listening to what the Hairitage community wants, and I’m so excited to expand into new retailers, making Hairitage more accessible to all families,” says Hairitage founder and CEO Mindy McKnight.
“As one of the top hair care brands at Walmart, offered in the company of legacy brands that have been around for [over] 15 years, our expansion into Kroger, CVS and HEB will help us continue our mission to provide clean and high performing hair care products that are not only efficacious but also affordable.”
Nationwide expansion
Founder McKnight got her start on YouTube, being regarded as “the number one mom and one of the top 25 women” on the platform, with over 5.6 million followers. Hairitage’s collection features hair care and body care with clean and “high-performing” formulations.
Initially available as a hair care line with only 16 stock-keeping units, the brand expanded its Walmart presence to an entire collection of haircare, body care, tools and accessories. The products range in price from US$8.99 to US$10.49.
Maesa owns Hairitage and works with mass, drug and specialty retailers to cultivate private label and exclusive brands, including Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore, TPH by Taraji P. Henson and Being Frenshe by Ashley Tisdale.
“I am so excited with the success of the Hairitage brand and the love we have seen from our consumers. We look forward to continuing to build upon our success at Walmart and selectively expanding the brand to our new retailers — Kroger, CVS and HEB,” highlights Piyush Jain, Maesa CEO.
“At Maesa, we are committed to finding new and different ways to meet unmet consumer needs, and providing increased accessibility to our brands is an integral part of it.”
Increasing accessibility
Maesa is the “world’s number one beauty incubator in mass.” It incubates and grows brands through design, formulation, value analysis and manufacturing.
Lavior, the pharmaceutical company providing over-the-counter diabetic wound and skin treatments, recently made its Diabetic Hydrogel Wound Dressing and Diabetic First Aid Gel plant-based creams available at Walmart across the US.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck