Hunter Luxury releases cosmetics Bouclé bag collection for travel
19 Jul 2024 --- Hunter Luxury unveils a Bouclé collection of travel vanity bags to meet the demand for travel items for on-the-go lifestyles.
The collection is named after the woven fabric that has become a star in interior design over the past few years. Bouclé is a highly textured fabric that has been a popular choice for garments since the 1950s and is also used in haute couture and ready-to-wear collections. The material covers each bag.
“This collection has been driven by the needs of our customers, who are increasingly requesting travel products,” says Pippa Bell, head of Beauty at Hunter Luxury. “These come from consumer demands and trends. One that really inspired Bouclé is the trend known as ‘bleisure’, which, as the name suggests, is a trip that combines business and leisure.”
Balancing looks with practicality
The Bouclé collection includes a vanity case, a half-moon vanity bag, a dual-pocket vanity bag, a square vanity case and a train vanity case. Each design is fully customizable, with different fabrics, printed patterns, lining and zip material available to modify each element of the design.
The bags have a checkered pattern of blue, white, purple, and yellow threads inspired by consumer trend forecaster WGSN’s upcoming Color of the Year.
The colors were chosen to contrast with the traditional look and texture of the bouclé fabric. The zippers and handles are made with recycled black polyurethane leather and gold hardware to emphasize contrast. The interior of each bag is lined with a wipeable dusky purple nylon, color-matched to one of the exterior threads.
“To meet the demand [of travel products], bags need to be practical, but they also need to look elegant and act as a keepsake,” says Bell.
“This collection is our demonstration that shows one way you could meet that brief, combining our market-leading design capabilities and expertise. We hope it provides inspiration for any customers looking to create show-stopping travel bags of their own.”