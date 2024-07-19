Shiseido’s Maquillage launching cushion version of popular serum foundation
19 Jul 2024 --- Shiseido’s Maquillage is launching a cushion version of its Dramatic Essence Liquid next month to capitalize on growing demand for serum foundations and solutions that minimize pores. The makeup brand says visible pores have been a top concern for six years among consumers in their 20s and 30s.
The Dramatic Essence Liquid is formulated with its Serum First Technology, which is said to encapsulate makeup ingredients inside the serum and allow the ingredients to reach the skin before the makeup spreads. The Japanese beauty company says its technology enables moisture delivery “deep into the pores and the stratum corneum.”
Maquillage harnesses this technology in the new cushion formulation.
Consumer interest
Maquillage says it has shipped 2.75 million units of the Dramatic Essence Liquid since its 2022 launch. The drugstore brand is also available online with YesStyle and @Cosme.
more premium solutions. The online retailer also reports that consumers think of their face makeup selections to have a “direct influence” on the skin, which gears them toward spending more.@Cosme reviews reveal that its consumers are shifting their base makeup preferences — such as foundation — from affordable to
In fact, the research finds that 70% of consumers either prefer to not wear foundation or are reducing their use and using concealers or tinted primers instead.
J-beauty developments
Earlier this year, Shiseido saw sales jump 3.2% year-over-year in its first quarter of 2024, to ¥249.5 billion (US$1.6 billion). The company has a “steady” market recovery thanks to brands such as Drunk Elephant, which grew 30%, while Elixir gained 3% and Nars gained 1%. Its fragrance portfolio also saw sales rise 21%.
Kosé Corporation also opened its first US store, Maison Kosé, at The Shops at Santa Anita, US, last week. The Japanese cosmetic company aims to promote J-beauty and healthy skin care in the US market.
Additionally, Personal Care Insights reported on older Japanese men dipping into cosmetics and skin care as a reaction to increased concerns over their appearance to clients and customers in business practices.
By Sabine Waldeck