Jellyfish collagen found to support skin health and sustainability
A study has found jellyfish collagen advantageous for skin care due to its antioxidant properties, anti-inflammatory effects, and immune system benefits. The researchers also argue that collagen from jellyfish can improve economic opportunities for coastal communities.
The China-based study claims jellyfish collagen provides a blueprint for developing “ethically sound, ecologically balanced, commercially viable biomaterials.”
It is reported that the economic value of jellyfish can be significantly enhanced if it is utilized for collagen production.
Collagen is a sought-after ingredient in cosmetic applications due to its moisturizing, film-forming, and regenerative characteristics. The researchers found that during collagen maturation, water solubility and acidity decrease due to increased cross-linking when sourced from jellyfish.
“Shorter polypeptides and peptides derived from [jellyfish] collagen exhibit superior solubility in water, excellent hydrophilicity, and enhanced skin penetration when compared to native collagen,” the study reads.
This facilitates integration into cosmetic formulations and improves overall skin characteristics.
Pros and cons
Jellyfish’s physicochemical properties can be explored for cosmetics as a sustainable and ethical alternative to mammalian collagen, such as bovine or porcine.
The review study, published in Applied Food Research, highlights that collagen from jellyfish prevents the spread of zoonotic diseases — diseases transferred between animals and humans, while also not conflicting with cultural or religious beliefs such as halal or kosher.
However, the researchers point out a safety concern about using collagen from marine-derived sources — they may contain heavy metals. The presence of toxic metals and metalloids poses health risks to the consumer after long-term exposure.
The study refers to prior safety tests, which did not find heavy metals, and claims jellyfish samples did not exceed the EU’s safety limits. In conclusion, researchers argue that daily consumption of jellyfish-derived collagen is safe at recommended doses.
Another risk is that jellyfish may trigger allergic reactions, which is common for some forms of marine collagens. The scientists note that research on allergenicity remains limited, although existing studies point to a relatively low risk.
The study adds that advances in biotechnology and green extraction technologies can further enhance the cost-effectiveness of jellyfish collagen.