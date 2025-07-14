Brazil bans sale of imported cosmetics tested on animals
Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies has approved a landmark law banning the sale of imported cosmetics tested on animals. The law, which is awaiting presidential sanction, applies to all personal care products tested on vertebrate non-human animals.
The implementation follows Brazil’s ban on domestic animal testing for cosmetics, which took effect in March 2023. However, the former ban only applies to testing in Brazil, not cosmetics sold from other countries.
It has not yet been announced when the sanctioning is expected to occur.
Congressman Ruy Carneiro argues that keeping animal experimentation as the dominant practice represents “ethical failure” and a scientific setback.
Carniero explains that there are methods that replace the use of animals, such as computational models, 3D bioprinting of tissues, organoids, and cell cultures. These alternatives are shown to be reliable, ethical, and often more effective tools.
A recent study found that organ-on-a-chip technologies hold potential for replacing animal testing in cosmetics. Compared to testing on animals, the technology can ethically evaluate toxicity in personal care products and offer faster results.
“The industry has been focused on eliminating animal testing for years and has continued to research and develop alternative methods and strategies,” a Personal Care Products Council spokesperson previously told us.
However, China still requires animal testing for beauty products sold in physical stores. International brands may only sell non-animal-tested cosmetics through e-commerce.
Last month, the New Zealand government introduced a certification program allowing brands to sell products in brick-and-mortar stores in China without having to undergo animal testing.