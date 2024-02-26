Kao launching Bioré Guard Mos Block Lotion in Singapore to guard against dengue fever
26 Feb 2024 --- Kao Corporation will launch Bioré Guard Mos Block Lotion in Singapore next month, to protect skin from mosquitoes.
The launch follows its sister product, Bioré Guard Mos Block Serum, which debuted in Thailand two years ago. The company plans to expand product availability to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia later this year.
Kao launched the Guard Our Future project as a global initiative to combat diseases spread by mosquitoes, especially dengue fever. By creating goods like Bioré Guard Mos Block Lotion, Kao hopes to participate in initiatives that provide solutions to help address health issues.
Skin technology
Understanding mosquito behavior when it touches the skin is the main goal of Kao’s strategy. Kao says it developed a novel mosquito repellent using a technology that takes advantage of the skin’s “wetting phenomenon.”
According to Kao, the technology makes it difficult for mosquitoes to remain on the skin, unlike traditional repellents containing volatile ingredients like DEET (diethyltoluamide) or picaridin.
Bioré Guard Mos Block Lotion features a non-greasy formulation for a light, body lotion-like texture that effectively protects against mosquitoes. It is suitable for use anytime, anywhere and is infused with citronella oil. The product comes scented in florals or lavender in a 100 g tube.
Kao’s battle against mosquito-borne diseases
In 2022, Kao launched the Guard Our Future project in Thailand as the first step in its endeavor to prevent diseases spread by mosquitoes.
With the upcoming release of Bioré Guard Mos Block Lotion in Singapore, the company hopes to address Southeast Asia’s dengue fever issue. Kao says the expansion aligns with its larger plan to address the local population’s health issues.
Kao says dengue fever, an infectious disease spread by mosquitoes, is now a “major societal issue” in Southeast Asia, including Singapore. It seems the increased habitat for mosquitoes due to global warming and urbanization increased dengue fever cases.
Kao notes that the National Environment Agency has been actively promoting preventive measures in response to the increase in dengue fever cases in Singapore.
Skin protection and health focus
Kao says its Bioré skin care brand is dedicated to enhancing security and comfort by providing products that protect against environmental stressors.
The brand believes skin is an important “human interface,” connecting individuals to others and society.
Last week, Kao also announced the launch of Curél Outfit-for-Skin Potion and Curél Veil Creator to tackle severe skin dryness. The company says its technology creates an “ultra-thin, moisture-rich” veil that immediately covers the skin and penetrates deep into the stratum corneum, for relief and long-lasting hydration.
Edited by Venya Patel