La Roche-Posay, Nivea and Garnier SPF 30 among lowest in Danish sunscreen safety report
16 Jul 2024 --- The Danish Consumer Council Think checked 52 sunscreens’ chemical composition while warning against endocrine disruptors and unwanted substances. The organization’s findings highlight the importance of informed choices when selecting sun protection products.
The top-ranked sunscreens were 365 Minirisk, Solspray SPF 30, Apotekets Solspray SPF 30, Avivir Aloe Vera sun lotion SPF 30 and Beauté Pacifique Stay Outside SPF 30.
Analyzing chemical composition
The products are readily available in the Danish market, and the Danish Consumer Council Think says each sunscreen underwent rigorous testing to ensure it met the safety and environmental impact criteria.
However, 20 sunscreens tested, mainly SPF 30 variants, contained substances categorized as suspected endocrine disruptors. The chemical UV filters, including ethylhexyl salicylate, octocrylene and homosalate, have raised environmental and health concerns.
The Danish Consumer Council Think emphasized that while sunscreens protect against harmful UV rays, the presence of potentially harmful chemicals underscores the importance of informed consumer decisions.
Their study only looked at the chemical composition of these products, not their actual effectiveness in protecting against sun damage.
Potential allergens
Twenty-five sunscreens received a medium, or B-rating, due to the presence of perfumes or plant extracts that may cause allergies. Although these additives improve texture and scent, the organization says people with sensitive skin may be at risk.
Furthermore, it raised questions about potentially more significant ecological effects related to the environmentally hazardous ingredients present in some sunscreens.
The “cocktail effect” concept was also highlighted in the report, underscoring that the cumulative effects of exposure to chemicals across products could compound health risks over time.
However, the Danish Consumer Council Think advises using sunscreen regardless of the rating, as their study only helps consumers make more informed choices. Their online platform and app, Kemiluppen, offer information on sunscreen ingredients, allowing users to navigate choices aligned with their health and environmental preferences.
C-rating
In the study, 20 sunscreens received a C-rating, including
- Altruist, Sunscreen Spf 30
- Avène, Spray Spf 30
- Bioderma, Photoderm Bronz Spray Spf 30
- Bondi Sands Fragrance-Free Lotion Spf 30
- Clarins, Sun Care Cream Spf 30
- La Roche-Posay, Anthelios Hydrating Lotion Spf 30
- Hawaiian Tropic, Glowing Protection Lotion Spf 30
- Garnier Ambre Solaire, Hydra 24h Protect Milk Spf 30
- Nivea, Sun Protect & Moisture Spf 30
Earlier this month, the EU Chemicals Agency announced Spain’s intention to classify certain sunscreen chemicals as reprotoxic under Classification and Labelling Harmonisation.
To promote safer sun care, Univar Solutions entered a distribution agreement with Vizor Sun Holdings in Europe for aquatic-safe and transparent formulations. Lubrizol introduced Sunnyworld, five hydrating and eco-friendly skin protection products.
Meanwhile, we spoke to La Roche-Posay on skin safety myths and misinformation.
By Venya Patel