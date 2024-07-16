Scientists link omega-3 supplements and Mediterranean Diet to acne reduction
16 Jul 2024 --- In the newly published study, 60 participants experiencing mild to moderate acne were asked to follow the Mediterranean Diet and take omega-3 supplements over 16 weeks. The research, conducted at the University of Munich, Germany and the University of Miami, US, reveals that improving nutrition through these two alterations results in a reduction of skin lesions.
“Lifestyle interventions, including dietary recommendations, should not be considered in opposition to prescription medications, but rather as a valuable adjunct to any modern acne treatment plan,” comments co-author Anne Guertler of the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.
At the start of the study, 98.3% of participants had omega-3 fatty acid deficits. The severity of their acne decreased throughout the study when the necessary intake of omega-3 was met.
“Future studies should build on the foundation laid by our current findings in a randomized, placebo-controlled design to improve dietary recommendations for acne patients,” adds Guertler.
Nutrient deficiencies and acne
The study, published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, aimed to improve the EPA/DHA levels in acne patients through dietary intervention and supplementation to allow for the observation of the subsequent clinical effects.
anti-inflammatory properties. They can reduce proinflammatory cytokines, eicosanoids and insulin-like growth factor-1.The research team points out that omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), are essential nutrients with
The 60 participants with mild to moderate acne were not receiving prescription medication before and during the study.
They were asked to adhere to the Mediterranean Diet, which, on average, reduced their consumption of animal products and increased that of fruit and vegetables. The Mediterranean Diet is consistently ranked by experts as the healthiest diet to follow.
The acne-affected participants further incorporated oral algae-derived omega-3 supplementation. They were given 600 mg DHA and 300 mg EPA during the first eight weeks and 800 mg DHA and 400 mg EPA during the last eight weeks.
The study included four visits during which blood EPA and DHA levels were noted using the HS-omega-3 index, which reveals EPA and DHA as a percentage of the total identified fatty acids in erythrocytes (red blood cells). The target is 8 to 11%, the deficit is under 8% and the severe deficit is under 4%. During visits, the participants also filled out standardized questionnaires.
Not only did 98.3% of the participants have an EPA and DHA deficit at the start of the study, but the mean HS-omega-3 index was just 4.9%. At the fourth visit, the mean had risen to 8.3%, which is within the target.
The research team observed “objective improvements in both inflammatory and non-inflammatory skin lesions.”
In four of the participants, the self-reported appearance worsened. Overall, the self-reported quality of life improved.
The study facilitated the definition of dietary triggers (animal products) but less the definition of beneficial foods. Throughout the study, the intake of cow’s milk and dairy products was reduced, compliance was good and no adverse events were reported.
By Milana Nikolova