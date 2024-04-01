Lucas Meyer unveils prebiotic “breakthrough” with dragon fruit extract balancing skin microbiota
01 Apr 2024 --- New research by Lucas Meyer Cosmetics unveils developments in prebiotic skin care with the discovery of a highly concentrated dragon fruit extract known as IBR-Dragon.
The cosmetic active and functional ingredient provider’s extract showed the potential to promote skin health by influencing the balance of the skin microbiota.
The trillions of bacterial, viral and fungal species that comprise the skin microbiota are essential to preserving the skin’s health and appearance, highlights the study published in Cosmetics, MDPI. A varied and balanced skin microbiota is necessary for a well-functioning skin barrier, moisture retention and radiance. However, imbalances in the microbiota can lead to various skin conditions such as eczema, acne and sensitive skin.
Selective support for better balance
The study finds that IBR-Dragon selectively supports beneficial bacteria while limiting the growth of harmful pathogens.
Laboratory tests revealed its ability to promote the growth of beneficial species like S. epidermidis and S. hominis while inhibiting detrimental ones such as S. aureus and C. acnes. The selective support is thought to help microbiota restoration and balance, strengthening the skin’s natural defense mechanisms.
Furthermore, clinical trials confirmed the IBR-Dragon’s efficacy in enhancing the skin’s microbiome diversity. More microbial diversity was seen in volunteers treated with the extract — this was especially significant in older subjects.
According to the researchers, the increased diversity signifies a more robust and healthy skin ecosystem that can better repel pathogens and preserve optimal skin function.
Skin barrier boost and calming effects
The researchers note the benefits of IBR-Dragon for its ability to strengthen the skin barrier, which prevents moisture loss and protects against environmental stressors.
The study suggests the extract showed improved barrier function and increased skin hydration by reducing transepidermal water loss (TEWL).
“Improvements were shown in skin sensitivity and resilience (by ca. 30% vs. placebo), skin redness (reflecting inflammation status), pigmentation and radiance (+11% ITA), barrier function (−13% TEWL) and wrinkling,” detail the authors.
IBR-Dragon is said to have positive immunomodulatory effects, reducing inflammation and enhancing the skin’s resilience to histamine-induced irritation.
Previously, researchers highlighted the use of dragon fruit in lipsticks for its flavor and wax.
