Monteloeder’s botanical nutricosmetic clinically reduces skin wrinkles and boosts radiance
Key takeaways
- Eternalyoung, a four-botanical nutricosmetic, reduced forehead wrinkle volume by 23% and boosted radiance by 20% in a 12-week placebo-controlled clinical trial.
- The study showed further benefits, including improved skin tone, brightness, and better moisture retention, especially for impaired skin.
- The supplement works at a cellular level by supporting fibroblast activity and activating telomerase to reduce telomere shortening, a key anti-aging mechanism.
New clinical research endorses the skin-rejuvenating, youth-preserving potential of Eternalyoung, a beauty-from-within ingredient blending four botanical extracts: pomegranate (Punica granatum), sweet orange (Citrus sinensis), desert ginseng (Cistanche deserticola), and gotu kola (Centella asiatica).
Created by Monteloeder, a SuanNutra subsidiary, the ingredient reduced the appearance of wrinkles while supporting “youthful, radiant, and even-toned” skin. The company will be exhibiting at the upcoming Food ingredients Europe 2025 trade show in Paris, France (Dec 2–4).
Standardized ingredients within the blend work synergistically to slow down skin aging and enhance radiance, restoring skin hydration and elasticity, according to the supplier.
“We witnessed its ability to help improve the appearance of smoother skin, more even tone, enhanced radiance, and moisturization, especially in subgroups with a compromised skin barrier,” says Nuria Caturla, Ph.D., chief R&D officer for Monteloeder.
“These findings further support the anti-aging efficacy of the formulation, building on existing evidence.”
Wrinkle reductions and glow boost
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 71 women between the ages of 33 and 66, showing visible signs of skin aging.
At the Centro Médico Complutense in Spain, participants received either a 225 mg capsule of Eternalyoung or a placebo that they consumed daily over 12 weeks.
The results revealed that Eternalyoung positively affected multiple essential benchmarks of skin aging. Most notably, the researchers report a 23% reduction in forehead wrinkle volume at 12 weeks.
Researchers assessed the ingredient’s wrinkle-reduction performance using a three-dimensional scanning sensor that measures the fine skin surface details.
The improvements became visible from the fourth week and were “amplified” by week 12. On the forehead area, Eternalyoung supplementation correlated with improved skin radiance by 20%.
Additionally, the study led to a reduction in the number of wrinkles in the forehead. More than 80% of the volunteers in the treatment group exhibited these positive changes, while the placebo group remained “largely unchanged.”
These improvements were more significant among participants with greater visible skin impairment at the beginning of the study.
Skin pigmentation “notably reduced” among Eternalyoung group participants, expressed by a 14% drop in melanin index. They experienced a “visible improvement” in skin tone and brightness around the forehead, upper cheeks, and around the eyes over the 12 weeks.
The study also assessed skin barrier function. Specifically, it reports Eternalyoung users experienced better skin moisture retention, particularly for those who entered the clinical trial with higher levels of trans-epidermal water loss.
Mechanisms of skin action
This study follows the positive results in a clinical trial completed in 2023. In that experiment, subjects experienced various skin condition improvements, including hydration, prevention of trans-epidermal water loss, improved elasticity, reduction in crow’s feet wrinkles, and improvement in skin thickness.
“The present study extends those findings to a different facial region, the forehead, which is one of the most expressive areas of the face and highly susceptible to wrinkle formation, even at a relatively young age,” Monteloeder details.
Another study on human dermal fibroblasts revealed the mechanisms through which Eternalyoung may help counteract skin aging. Laboratory analyses demonstrated that it may help reduce the accumulation of advanced glycation end products and support fibroblast activity.
Ultimately, Monteloeder says these functions help strengthen the skin, increase its firmness, protect skin cells from oxidative stress, support a balanced melanin process, and contribute to telomere integrity.
Widely recognized as a crucial biomarker of aging, telomeres are DNA sequences that shield chromosomes as cells divide, the company highlights. Telomeres typically shorten with time, signaling cell decline and aging.
This negatively impacts the skin’s natural self-regenerative potential, leading to a reduction in collagen and elastin fibers. Under the microscope, Eternalyoung reduced telomere shortening by activating telomerase activity.
“Eternalyoung supports skin vitality by acting on cellular mechanisms associated with visible aging,” says Caturla. “This composition brings together four botanicals that work in unison to provide multi-pathway holistic skin benefits.”
Standardized botanicals
Eternalyoung is standardized to contain a minimum content of 2.5% verbascoside, 12.5% hesperidin, 3% punicalagins, and 7% asiaticosides, verified through High-Performance Liquid Chromatography with Diode-Array Detection analysis.
Monteloeder says this botanical composition aligns with scientific reviews and clinical research confirming the efficacy of oral supplements containing antioxidants, polyphenols, flavonoids, terpenoids, and carotenoids in promoting skin rejuvenation and photoprotection.
The company also introduced the beauty formula in a gummy supplement format. Two vegan pectin-based gummies deliver the recommended daily 225 mg dose.
Skin food
Monteloeder stresses that the link between nutrition and skin health has been gaining increasing traction over the last decade. “Beyond collagen, food supplements containing diverse sources of phenolic compounds are considered an effective way to prevent and reduce the signs of skin aging naturally.”
Also in this space, Nexira offers Oli-Ola, a natural olive extract standardized in polyphenols that has antioxidant and antiaging effects. At this year’s Vitafoods Europe 2025 event, the company highlighted clinical trials demonstrating the extract’s benefits in enhanced skin elasticity, reduced water loss, and melasma improvement.