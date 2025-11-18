Sephora slashes cosmetic pack waste in nationwide drop-off program
Key takeaways
- Sephora’s Beauty Re(Purposed) program has collected over 100,000 pounds (~45,000 kg) of empty beauty packaging since launching with Pact Collective in 2023.
- The retailer says 95% of cosmetic packaging is not curbside-recyclable, making in-store drop-off essential for reuse and material recovery.
- The milestone comes as return schemes grow globally, with Germany piloting a deposit return system for personal care packaging.
Sephora has collected more than 100,000 pounds (~45,000 kg) of empty beauty packaging through its Beauty Re(Purposed) program. In the program, consumers can drop off clean, empty packaging at any Sephora store. The packaging is then collected, sorted, and turned into new packaging, carpet, pallets, asphalt, or energy.
The cosmetics company celebrates the milestone on America Recycles Day, November 15, highlighting that the collected packaging is roughly equivalent to 6,000 shopping carts of beauty containers.
The program began in 2023 in partnership with the Pact Collective, a non-profit cosmetic recycling scheme. It was launched across all freestanding North American Sephora stores, aiming to provide consumers with a convenient and comprehensive solution to reduce cosmetic packaging waste.
“Beauty (Re)Purposed is part of Sephora’s ongoing commitment to its long-term sustainability goals, including providing practical solutions for consumers and the planet. With each finished product, beauty lovers help close the loop and build a more beautiful — and sustainable — future, one empty at a time,” says the company.
The company highlights that 95% of personal care packaging is thrown away as it is not compatible with recycling streams due to material and shape.
Recently, a Sephora branch in California, US, agreed to pay a US$775,000 fine for improperly managing waste, classified as hazardous or medical, from its retail operations.
Deposit schemes for personal care
Deposit return schemes (DRS) for personal care packaging are relatively new, but demand is increasing as consumers value sustainable and reusable options.
Recently, Kaufland and VollCorner Biomarkt, two German-based retailers, partnered with the digital platform Reo to trial a DRS for personal care packaging in Munich. The scheme includes products from brands such as Naturkosmetik, Kneipp, and Logocos Naturkosmetik.
Consumers can return empty packaging for a deposit of €0.29 (US$0.34) at return machines in 10 Kaufland stores and three VollCorner markets in the Munich region.