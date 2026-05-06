Natura shutters US operations and subscription to bolster Latin America focus

Key takeaways
- Natura is shutting down its US operations and subscription program as part of a strategic shift to focus on Latin American markets.
- Natura continues its mission to promote conscious beauty and well-being across Latin America, despite scaling back in the US.
- The company previously sold its Avon International business to Regent, prioritizing growth and sustainability in Latin America.
Natura is shutting down its US operations and closing its subscription program. The move is part of the company’s strategic restructuring to focus on growth and sustainability in Latin American markets.
The subscription program will discontinue at the end of this month and the US footprint will end June 30.
“Bringing the soul and beauty of the Brazilian Amazon into your daily life, especially through our community of subscribers, has been a true honor,” read a statement to the company’s US subscribers. “Together, we shared more than just products; we shared a vision of beauty that creates a positive impact and celebrates the power of relationships.”
Natura says that it will continue its mission to bring “conscious beauty and well-being” across Latin America. “If your journey ever leads you to Brazil or anywhere across our region, please come visit us,” wrote the company.
The company also offered what it called a “farewell gift” to subscribers of 65% off sitewide until May 17th.
Natura changing focuses
The move follows a broader restructuring. Earlier this year, Natura sold its Avon operations in Russia.
Last year, the company announced an agreement to sell Avon International so that it cpuld fully focus on Latin America. The buyer, Regent, took over the business in Europe, Asia, and Africa.
Natura had been considering what to do with its Avon businesses for over a year. In February 2025, speculation mounted that the company was looking to sell Avon’s operations outside of Latin America.
At the time, in its Q2 financial earnings reports, Natura said it delivered R$445 million (US$82.1 million) in profit from its ongoing businesses. However, once the losses from Avon’s struggling units were factored in, the company’s reported profit dropped to R$195 million (US$35.8 million).
Previously, Natura sold off Avon’s Central American and Dominican Republic operations to Grupo PDC as part of the same simplification strategy. The deal included a symbolic price of US$1 and an additional US$22 million when it closes, expected in October.
Natura acquired Avon four years ago, but according to court papers, it filed for bankruptcy due to pandemic pressures and scores of lawsuits alleging its talc products caused cancer. Avon Products said it spent around US$225 million in settlement payments.
In 2023, Natura also divested its assets of The Body Shop and Aesop.