Nissha employs bio-based Sulapac material for cosmetics jar packaging
16 May 2024 --- Nissha launches a jar for water-based cosmetics made from Sulapac material, designed to minimize packaging’s environmental footprint.
The 50 ml jar is made of biobased and compostable material and part of Nissha’s ecosense molding product line-up, which already includes a range of Sulapac packaging for supplements, dry food and cosmetics made in Germany and Japan.
“Now, glass jar users can simply replace their current Bakelite, ABS, or metal closures with a more sustainable option. Together with Sulapac, we can expand our business while being mindful of our environmental impact,” says Nils Wenzel, sales specialist at Nissha Europe.
“Our long-term partnership is driven by a common goal: We are set to transform the industry one packaging at a time while helping our customers to turn sustainability into a competitive advantage.”
Fighting evaporation
The jar is suitable for oil-based and water-based cosmetic formulas. Due to the advanced bi-injection technology, the Sulapac Barrier is integrated into the jar, providing “effective protection” against water evaporation and humidity. The cosmetic solution is available in various colors and different Sulapac material grades.
“From a natural look and feel with large, visible wood chips to a matt, smooth, ceramic-like finish, this jar caters to diverse tastes, much like nature itself,” explains Wenzel.
Nissha’s collaboration with Sulapac began in 2020, and Nissha calls it one of its “key activities,” regarding its sustainable growth strategy.
Appreciation for streamlining
The new jar joins Nissha’s portfolio of ecosense molding, which includes environmentally friendly molded products. Production for the jar takes place locally in — Germany at Nissha Advanced Technology.
The decorative molding and sustainable packaging supplier says the jar was developed following a “minimalistic design concept” reflected in its “elegant and simple” appearance. It has also minimized material usage, contributing to a lower carbon footprint.
“Many European brands appreciate Nissha’s streamlined design and technical excellence, while demand for truly sustainable packaging solutions is growing due to legislative pressure, climate targets and the shift in consumer mindset,” says Miranda Sutton, sales manager at Sulapac.
Moreover, the jar’s lid is compatible with 51mm standard glass thread.
In related news, Neopac released a cosmetics tube line and an addition to its EcoDesign portfolio, Polyfoil Sensation, for “enhanced” capacity and capabilities. Polyfoil Sensation is a recycling-ready barrier tube designed for cosmetic applications. The solution has several applicator options, including a roll-on, lip-head or airless pump.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck