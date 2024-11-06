Nutrafol shampoo and conditioner expands into salon back bars
Nutrafol announces a salon channel expansion by launching professional-sized versions of its Root Purifier Shampoo and Strand Defender Conditioner.
The hair care brand says consumers are prioritizing their hair and scalp health. The salon development aims to tackle consumer demand for improved scalp-focused hair care solutions.
The 1 L bottle will be made for salon back bar use, enabling Nutrafol to tap into the growing consumer demand for scalp health treatments and introduce clients to its “clinically proven” formulas.
Clinical formulas
Nutrafol, which claims to be the number one dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand, hopes the expansion will “open up conversations about comprehensive hair health.”
In a clinical study of Nutrafol’s Root Purifier Shampoo, all users immediately had a clinically effective reduction in sebum and saw a clinically effective improvement in dry, flaky scalps.
In a clinical study of Nutrafol’s Strand Defender Conditioner, 94% of users felt their hair was more hydrated, and 92% saw an improvement in the look and feel of their hair after two weeks.
The Root Purifier Shampoo and Strand Defender Conditioner is microbiome-friendly, color and extension-safe. It is designed to be safe for sensitive skin, vegan and uses 100% natural fragrance.
The shampoo and conditioner are formulated without parabens, phthalates, silicones, sulfates or synthetic fragrances. The recyclable bottle is made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic.
Hair care changes
Personal Care Insights spoke to Dr. Brianna Diorio, the company’s director of Product Education, about Nutrafol’s Active Cleanse. The daily two-in-one shampoo and conditioner is formulated for men with thinning hair.
The hair wellness supplement brand designed its physician-formulated shampoo and conditioner duo to “simplify and upgrade” men’s hair care routines while targeting common visible scalp concerns that can lead to hair breakage and thinning. The brand believes men experience more scalp concerns globally than women.
CeraVe entered the hair care industry with an anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner that targets ceramide deficiency. The brand tested the products on over 450 scalps from various ethnicities, genders and ages to cater to all demographics.