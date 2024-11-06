Beauty Leaders Summit 2024: Integrating AI, sustainable solutions and beauty trends
At this month’s Beauty Leaders Summit trade show in Paris, France, 150 leaders and over 30 industry experts will share their insights on digitalizing beauty and incorporating sustainable solutions to support growing beauty businesses.
Ashley Harper, project director for the event, gives Personal Care Insights a sneak peek into top beauty industry challenges, sustainable solutions and what attendees can expect from speakers.
“The summit will spotlight emerging markets and trends such as the rise of the Asian beauty market, gender-neutral products and sustainable cosmetics. Discussions will feature fast beauty solutions from Seasonly and innovative AI applications by companies like EveLab Insight and Google.”
“It will also address crucial challenges, including digital transformation, personalized customer experiences through AI and enhanced sustainable practices.”
According to Harper, there will be a special focus on merging online and in-store experiences to meet the changing demands of Millennials and Gen Z. “Notable discussions will feature insights from BABOR, LVMH, Avon and Seasonly.”
Expert panels
Sustainable beauty solutions will be “highlighted in sessions like the panel on sustainable perfumery and beauty led by dsm-firmenich, with contributions from Diptyque, Rituals and LVMH.”
Harper believes the discussions will reveal how the companies apply eco-friendly practices to business models and product lines, making them useful to growing brands.
“Attendees will enjoy a rich lineup of panels and keynotes covering the latest in skin care innovation and digital marketing strategies. EveLab Insight, Google, Pinterest and TikTok will provide insights on leveraging digital platforms and AI for market engagement and consumer personalization.”
Recent AI developments in personal care include hand analysis predicting age, molecule scent design at a speed “impossible for humans” to achieve and driving sustainable supply chains.