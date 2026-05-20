NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 live: Sweetch talks rise in prebiotics for skin microbiome
Key takeaways
- Sweetch highlights preBiulin Fos to support the skin microbiome.
- NatPearls decorative beads enhance visual appeal without microplastics.
- The sun care emulsifier improves texture for light, sprayable formulations.
Sweetch is showcasing various cosmetic ingredients, ranging prebiotics for skin microbiome, decorative beads, and a texture modifier for sun care applications, at the ongoing NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 tradeshow in New York City, US (May 19–20).
The ingredients on display include preBiulin Fos, a prebiotic inulin ingredient that supports the skin’s microbiome, and NatPearls to enhance the visual appeal of formulations. Personal Care Insights speaks with Sébastien Kerverdo, chief commercial officer at Sweetch, live on the show floor. He explains more about the applications, as well as the benefits of the ingredients and the rising focus on skin microbiome in cosmetics.
“Ten years ago, probiotics and microbiomes were not very well known… but the skin microbiome is getting more and more important now,” Kerverdo says.
Prebiotics for skin health
To align with the focus on microbiomes and skin barriers, Sweetch is displaying preBiulin Fos. The ingredient is a high-purity, hydrolyzed inulin prebiotic sourced from chicory root. Leveraging chicory root’s natural probiotic properties, preBiulin Fos supports the skin’s natural ecosystem and preserves favorable skin bacteria.
The ingredient is also said to embolden the skin barrier’s defenses against external stressors such as pollutants, preservatives, and ethanol. These properties align with application in formulations for sensitive and acne-prone skin, while maintaining an edge over changing environmental conditions.
Kerverdo tells us that the ingredient is suitable for use as a prebiotic in shampoos that will rebalance the scalp microbiome, and for use in skin care solutions to preserve the microbiome and reduce skin conditions, and avoid itchiness and redness.
He outlines two main ways that preBiulin Fos can be used by formulators: “First, for regular gradient suppliers to be sure that their ingredient doesn’t disturb the balance of microorganisms, and on the other hand to develop actives that will support this community of microorganisms to remain well-balanced and in symbiosis with all skin functions.”
Pearls and textures
The NatPearls range offers sensory and aesthetic benefits for cosmetic solutions by delivering decorative beads in various color combinations.
Offered in NatPearl Cherry, NatPearl Olive, and NatPearl Pure, the NatPearl range is a naturally derived carrier system that consists of spherical beads to enable brands to curate recognizable visual identities.
Kerverdo tells us about the sustainability implications of the beads, given the tight regulations in the space. He says that the ingredients do not contain microplastics and that the “naturally sourced” beads are on track to be Cosmos compliance-approved “very soon.”
In addition to the decorative pearls, Sweetch is showcasing its emulsifier ingredient for sun care applications. Kerverdo outlines that a common issue with sun care formulations with high SPF is that they can possess “tacky sensoriality.”
“Our emulsifier helps to get rid of this tacky skin feeling, and also to make an emulsion with a very low viscosity, meaning it is sprayable and stable with good texture and low viscosity.”
According to Kerverdo, the emulsifier is aligned for use in light sun care products with a light feeling on the skin. He says the ingredient addresses consumer demands for light-textured, daily sun protection.
With live reporting by Sabine Waldeck at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 in New York City, US.