Game set glam: Nyx and Sephora announce women’s sports partnerships
Sephora and Nyx Professional Makeup have announced respective partnerships involving professional women’s sports. Sephora is named the exclusive beauty partner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) and will sponsor its upcoming championship series. Meanwhile, Nyx has selected soccer players Alyssa and Gisele Thompson to front its “Make Them Look” campaign.
Sephora’s agreement with the AUSL includes event sponsorship, athlete services, and media content. The AUSL Championship Series begins July 26 and will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Thompson sisters, who play for Angel City Football Club in the US, are the latest athletes to appear in Nyx’s ongoing campaign. The brand says the campaign is focused on self-expression and visibility for women in sports.
The announcements reflect a broader move by beauty companies to work with professional athletes and expand their presence in sports-related spaces.
Sephora breaking barriers
Sephora’s sponsorship of AUSL includes branded signage at stadium venues, on-screen graphics and logo placements during ESPN broadcasts, and marketing content across digital and social platforms.
The LVMH-owned luxury retailer will also provide a Glam Suite for players during media day, collaborate with selected players for branded content, and host interactive fan experiences, giveaways, and photo moments at AUSL events.
Vanessa Taveras, chief partnerships officer at Athletes Unlimited, says the partnership is “about shifting culture, breaking barriers and challenging outdated perceptions of softball and women’s sports.” She says it highlights the game’s athleticism and authenticity.
Zena Arnold, chief marketing officer at Sephora US, adds that the partnership reflects the company’s support for self-expression and individuality on and off the field. She says the AUSL aligns with Sephora’s values.
Soccer sisters for Nyx
For the Nyx partnership, the athlete sisters will be featured in new content promoting the brand’s Lip IV Hydrating lip gloss stain. The content will appear across Nyx’s social and digital platforms.
Alyssa and Gisele Thompson are the first sibling duo in National Women’s Soccer League history to combine for a goal. In May, Alyssa assisted Gisele’s first professional goal. Their partnership with Nyx marks their first beauty brand deal.
Gisele Thompson says the campaign is about “showing up fully and unapologetically,” reflecting mutual values such as confidence and being true to oneself.
Alyssa Thompson adds that for her, the campaign means “being your most confident self — on and off the field.”
Diana Valdez, VP of brand and consumer experience at Nyx Professional Makeup, says the brand was inspired by the sisters’ “grit, individuality and self-expression.” She says their shared authenticity and style align with the Nyx community.
The brand aims to encourage more viewership and visibility across women’s sports and continues to work with athletes who reflect themes of personal expression and individuality.
The partnership builds on Nyx’s broader involvement in women’s sports. Last year, the brand launched the “Make Them Look” campaign with basketball player Juju Watkins. The collaboration made Watkins Nyx’s first female collegiate athlete ambassador.