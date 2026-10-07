Pinterest tracks beauty shift from trend-following to trend-editing
Key takeaways
- Pinterest says consumers are personalizing trends instead of copying viral looks exactly.
- Hyper-specific makeup, hair, nail, skin care, and fragrance trends create opportunities for customizable and multi-functional products.
- Its upcoming AI-powered Beauty Guides aim to translate visual inspiration into practical beauty terminology and routines.
Pinterest has released its first-ever Beauty Trend Report, identifying that consumers are making hyper-personal edits to beauty trends instead of copying them beat for beat. The findings point to an opportunity for brands to invest in modular, customizable, and multifunctional innovations.
Pinterest says that searches on the platform are increasingly specific — “not just a red manicure, but a dark-red cat-eye manicure.”
According to the platform, consumers can lose interest in a beauty trend if it goes from “niche to everywhere” fast, causing them to move away from participating in trends exactly and instead personalize them for a broader appeal.
The report indicates that personal care players offering tools and products that support personalization, customization, and self-expression may have a strategic edge in the era of specificity.
However, as visual inspiration becomes increasingly niche, Pinterest says people know what they like visually, but often do not know the professional terminology to describe it.
To fill the gap, the company is launching Beauty Guides, an AI-powered feature that turns saved beauty pins into action plans. The feature uses Pinterest’s visual intelligence and generative AI to analyze hair styles, hair colors, and nail designs.
The technology then identifies terms like balayage or root melt, explains what users can ask for at a salon to achieve the look, how long the appointment may take, the price range, and maintenance needs.
Beauty vocab top-up
The Beauty Trends Report draws on Pinterest search data, revealing that 85% of weekly Pinterest users discover new beauty trends on the platform before seeing them somewhere else. Another 64% say Pinterest is better for finding beauty trends that feel up to date.
With trends and beauty aspirations becoming more specific, Pinterest’s AI-powered Beauty Guides are positioned to help bridge the gap between visual inspiration and real-world attainability.
“People come to Pinterest with a point of view, even if they do not know the words to describe it,” says Matt Madrigal, chief product and technology officer at Pinterest.
“Beauty guides use our visual understanding technology and AI to help people go from seeing a look they love to knowing how to make it their own, whether that means knowing what to ask for at the salon, finding the right products, or recreating the look at home.”
The feature will first be made available to iOS users in the US before later expanding into more markets. It initially supports hairstyles and color, as well as nail shape and finish.
The platform emphasized that the tool does not book appointments or connect users with specific salons, but instead focuses on helping users understand the things they like and plan for the service they want.
Pro palette edits
In makeup trends, Pinterest’s Beauty Trends Report highlights “Cheeky Flush,” showing that consumers are doubling down on unique blush colors and placements. Peach, berry, terracotta, and dusty-rose creams are placed high on the cheeks and into the temples for a deep flush.
Searches for “dusty rose blush” (+189%), “terracotta blush makeup” (+164%), “berry blush makeup” (+82%), “peach blush makeup” (+148%), and “cloud skin” (+153%) are climbing.
Pinterest also highlights the “Arctic Frost” trend, showing a contrasting trend leaning toward cool, futuristic looks. Searches for “frosted makeup” (+286%), “metallic lips” (+52%), and “silver eyeliner makeup” (+48%) indicate interest in glossy, light-catching makeup finishes.
A third trend in makeup, called “Romantic Reverie,” emphasizes a soft, natural makeup look meant to resemble a heroine from a book — windswept, flushed, curly, loose hair. Searches for “soft natural makeup looks” (+105%), “freckle makeup look” (+70%), and “natural lips” (+68%) are growing.
The trends indicate consumer interest in products that enable expressive, highly styled looks, with inspiration found across both warm, romantic colors and cooler, futuristic finishes.
Boldy-locks
Consumers’ demand for personal expression is clear in hair color trends, the report shows. Pinterest says people are moving away from all-over hair dye jobs toward more hyper-specific looks. Searches for “pink hair stripe” are up 463%, and “dark pink peekaboo hair” has surged by 481%.
The same interest applies to autumn colors, where Pinterest users are seeking out complex, layered shades of hair colors. Searches for “mocha balayage hair” (+949%), “cherry cola brunette hair” (+788%), “oxidized copper hair” (+517%), and “soft copper blonde” (+845%) are climbing.
With unique and specific hair color shades trending, hair care innovators could benefit from maintenance products designed to preserve tone, prevent fading, and protect highly customized colors.
Using the face card
The report identifies the “Skinvested” trend, showing that consumers are treating their body and scalp care with the same seriousness as facial skin care. They are looking for complete routines that go beyond a simple shower.
Searches for “body wash for glowing skin” (+206%) and “body care routine aesthetic” (+202%) are high, while specific ingredients like “glycolic acid body wash” (+23%) and “retinol body lotion” (+144%) are highlighted.
Data reveals that this thorough approach to skin care extends to the scalp, with searches for “scalp scrub recipe” (+31%) and “scalp detox” (+21%).
The report also highlights the “Farm to Face” trend, showing amplified attention on incorporating natural ingredients into their beauty routines. Searches for “rosemary water for hair” (+269%) and “avocado face mask recipe” (+141%) are growing.
For skin care and personal care innovators, the trends could push demand for “skinified” products designed for the entire body, and highlight the benefits of explaining the roles of specific, natural ingredients in formulas.
Claws out
Pinterest says that nail art is increasingly becoming like an accessory, with the “Chrome Sweet Chrome” trend showing that reflective, high-shine metallic finishes are piquing consumers’ interest.
Searches for “polka dot cat eye nails” jumped 1,585%. “Jelly pink chrome nails” rose 1,469%. “Milky white chrome nails almond” climbed 1,402%, and “Goth cat eye nails” surged 911%.
A second trend called “Latte Lacquer” taps into the autumn aesthetic, and searches for “caramel nude nails” rose 943%, while “Coffee nails ideas” grew 922%, and “Raspberry jelly nails” at 828%.
For nail brands, the trends point toward high demand for multi-textured nail polishes with chrome, cat-eye, and jelly finishes, and products that make for unique manicures.
Sweet scent stacks
Pinterest says fragrance trends are getting sweeter, softer, and more comforting. Gourmand fragrance notes underpin the “Eau So Cozy” trend.
Searches went up for “solid perfume aesthetic” (+333%), “skin scent” (+287%), “marshmallow perfume” (+248%), fragrance wardrobe (+210%), “gourmand fragrance” (+147%), and “milky perfume” rose (+134%).
Lighter body mists are also seeing interest, with searches for “strawberry body mist” rising 46%, alongside “sweet tooth body mist” (+48%), “chocolate body mist” (+42%), and “coffee perfume” (+51%).
As the “fragrance wardrobe” concept gains ground, products meant for layering, which enable consumers to mix and match scents, could resonate with buyers.