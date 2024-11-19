Research proves accuracy of telehealth skin cancer exam tool
Research has found that dermatologists can just as accurately diagnose skin cancer through remote patient images as an in-person examination.
The study results showed that off-site dermatologists had a 91% accuracy rate in diagnosing skin cancer and melanoma through dermoscopic images taken at a clinic, an established skin imaging method that uses a camera and magnifying lens to look under the skin surface. The dermatologists who performed in-person exams had only a slightly higher accuracy rate of 93%.
These promising off-site diagnosis results point to increased reliability in telehealth and opportunities to help patients who struggle to access health care from dermatologists who can catch skin cancer early.
“Our findings suggest that this method of teledermoscopy may not only help health care providers catch potentially dangerous skin cancers early, it may also reduce expensive, anxiety-causing referrals to specialists for benign lesions,” says Dr. David Polsky, a senior author of the study.
SpotCheck study details
A team of researchers from NYU Langone Health, US, led the study, which was published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. The researchers gathered surveys from 147 participants who had found suspicious lesions on their skin that needed evaluation. These patients underwent a general dermatological exam for the lesions, including biopsies if needed.
In total, 375 skin lesions were evaluated remotely and in person. For the remote exam, a study coordinator took dermoscopic images of the lesions for the SpotCheck system, then a separate group of specialists reviewed the images and patient risk factors to make a diagnosis. This group did not receive any additional information from the in-person exam.
The exam results showed that 97% of the lesions evaluated were benign. Both in-person and remote dermatologists detected 11 out of 13 skin cancer and melanoma cases, showing that both diagnostic processes had nearly the same accuracy rate.
“A key advantage of teledermoscopy platforms is that community health workers can be trained to collect images and send them out for expert review,” says Polsky.
“As a result, this technology could be used in the future to offer virtual triage services in walk-in clinics, pharmacies, and community centers.”
According to the WHO, skin cancers are among the most common cancers diagnosed worldwide. Specialists diagnosed 330,000 new cases of melanoma worldwide in 2022, and approximately 60,000 people died from the skin disease.
The Skin Cancer Foundation says early skin cancer detection saves lives and can prevent dangerous and disfiguring effects.
Rise of virtual skin analysis and AI analysis
Health care experts are not the only ones turning to improved virtual capabilities for skin analysis. Beauty and skin care brands are launching more products that utilize artificial intelligence tools to help customers analyze their skin for themselves.
SmartSKN has launched a portable skin analyzer to bring skin diagnostics into consumer homes. Featuring high magnification, sensors and an AI tool, SmartSKN says it is entering a new era of personalized skin care at home.
AI-based beauty platform Haut.AI has been progressing with its SkinChat product, which allows customers to upload photos for a skin analysis. Similarly, Unilever brand Pond’s Institute has launched the AI Skin Expert in Indonesia and the Philippines to offer skin care recommendations based on uploaded selfies.