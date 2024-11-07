RoC Skincare celebrates National Retinol Day with retinol stick launch
RoC Skincare is celebrating its fourth annual National Retinol Day by releasing the Derm Correxion Firming Serum Stick today. The product, designed to firm and lift the skin, offers a less irritative alternative to in-office treatments.
The company collaborated with dermatologists and plastic surgeons to develop the stick, which delivers retinol, firming tetrahydroxypropyl ethylenediamine and antioxidants directly onto areas like the neck, face, chest and back of hands for a “sculpted look.”
“Retinol is one of the most studied and effective ingredients in skin care for reducing visible signs of aging,” says Dr. Mark Strom, a board-certified dermatologist.
Strom asserts that RoC has made retinol accessible with less irritation, which he says is a “key factor in ensuring effective, long-term results for skin health.” According to the brand, the firming serum stick uses stabilized retinol, which is gentler on the skin.
The new product combines this stabilized retinol with antioxidants to enhance skin tone and texture without the harsh side effects some consumers experience. RoC says the stick is “100% hypoallergenic, 100% non-comedogenic, PETA-approved and clinically proven.”
A growing focus on retinol
RoC emphasizes its commitment to making retinol accessible and easy to use by celebrating National Retinol Day. Touted as a powerful “anti-aging” product, the brand has released over 26 retinol patents and continues to innovate with products like the new firming stick.
“We take great pride in advancing the retinol skin care category and offering new, easy-to-use formats to help people get the benefits of this gold-standard ingredient,” says Art Pellegrino, RoCc’s chief scientific officer.
Promotions and live event
The company first introduced National Retinol Day in 2021. To keep the celebration going this year, RoC offers a site-wide promotion ending on November 10.
The brand also hosted a live event in New York City, US, handing out free samples of RoC retinol products and vitamin A juice shots to give people a firsthand experience with retinol.