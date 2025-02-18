Roquette Beauté dives into Chinese cosmetics market with Shanghai center
France-based cosmetic company Roquette Beauté has announced the opening of an Expertise Center in Shanghai, China, to create plant-based beauty ingredients for the Chinese cosmetic market.
“Roquette Beauté chose Shanghai because it is in the heart of one of China’s main cosmetics hubs, which allows for closer partnerships and collaborations with key players,” Bénédicte Courel, general manager at Roquette, tells Personal Care Insights.
The Shanghai Expertise Center is Roquette’s first base in China. The company aims to understand the needs of local consumers and provide them with plant-based solutions. The facility will design solutions for makeup, hair care, skin care, and oral care.
Courel says: “The center features an advanced application lab, a comprehensive testing center with sensory analysis capabilities, and collaborative spaces, all designed to support the development of high-performance, plant-based cosmetic formulations.”
“We focus on creating solutions through biorefining circular models that offer a balance between nature and technology, ensuring safety and sensory benefits, to meet the evolving demand of consumers for sustainable cosmetics,” explains Courel.
Roquette operates in over 100 countries through more than 30 manufacturing sites, has a turnover of around €5 billion (US$5.2 billion), and employs approximately 10,000 people globally.
Expanding markets
Some beauty brands have left Chinese markets due to declining sales. L’Oréal announced it is sharpening its focus on innovation opportunities in the US market after slowing sales in Asia.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on the increasing expansion of beauty brands into different markets as companies aim to increase regional influence.
Hindustan Unilever Limited recently announced it will acquire over 90% of India-based Minimalist brands. Unilever’s subsidiary has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the actives-led beauty brand, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.
Meanwhile, India-based company Bajaj Consumer Care acquired Vishal Personal Care for INR 120 crore (US$1.3 million) to boost its presence in South India and expand its Ayurvedic and natural beauty segments.