Roquette grows natural beauty actives portfolio through Syntheon partnership
11 Mar 2024 --- Roquette expands Beauté by Roquette, its portfolio of natural ingredients for cosmetics. The French ingredients supplier also reinforced its strategic partnership with Sytheon, a US-based specialty ingredient company for the personal care market.
“This partnership represents a great innovation accelerator for Roquette Beauté, as we intend to further develop our business by creating brand-new ingredients for the cosmetics market,” says Bénédicte Courel, general manager of the Cosmetics Business at Roquette.
“This collaboration will also contribute to an even more diversified and high-quality product portfolio to our clients and customers in the coming years. We can also rely on Roquette’s knowledge, our strong R&D and go-to-market capabilities, our exposure to a rich innovation ecosystem and our global commercial network.”
The first two actives co-developed with Sytheon will be promoted at the In-Cosmetics trade show in Paris from April 2 to 4, alongside three new plant-based and “high performing” ingredients.
This new range of products will focus on improving sensorial benefits, combining hydration, smoothening and lasting protection for both hair and skin, moisturizing properties and skin barrier repair.
Plant-based positioning remains attractive
The Beauté by Roquette range aims to address key consumer trends in the cosmetics market, notably the growing demand for plant-based products, but also for high-performing products and innovation.
Roquette highlights the cosmetics market represents about US$507 billion in global sales and is estimated to reach US$758.45 billion by 2025, growing at a rate of 5.9%.
To respond to this demand, Roquette targets that within five years, 50% of its product portfolio for the cosmetics market will be made up of new ingredients and solutions that do not yet exist.
Narrowing focus on natural ingredients, Roquette Beauté’s recent innovations include Beauté by Roquette ST 320 (INCI Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate). The “versatile” thickener and stabilizer is vegan, biodegradable and made from non-GMO maize.
The group has also organically grown its teams dedicated to cosmetics and expanded its footprint, with a presence in Europe, North America and Asia. In 2020, it launched a center of expertise — comprising an experimental laboratory and a collaborative space — in Paris, France, to support partnerships and collaboration.
“Sytheon is very proud of this partnership with Roquette, a global player in plant-based ingredients with a team of dedicated business people and driven by a green vision of the future,” says François Marchio, managing director and co-founder of Sytheon.
“Roquette’s strengths in sustainable innovation combined with Sytheon’s expertise in developing high-performance active ingredients for skin care products will benefit the personal care brands, seeking perceivable value for the consumers with no compromise on quality and safety requirements.”
Edited by Benjamin Ferrer