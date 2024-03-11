Skinification trend sees Seppic test Emogreen HP 40 for plant-based hair and skin care solutions
11 Mar 2024 --- Seppic taps into the “skinification” trend of hair products with the test results of Emogreen HP 40, which supports the bio-sourced emollient’s properties for both skin and hair care.
Launched in 2022, this plant-based and “inherently biodegradable” emollient has C15-19 alkane and hydrogenated polyfarnesene.
Emogreen HP 40 is presented as a more environmentally sustainable alternative to heavy silicones, meeting the growing demand for natural substitutes.
Skin and hair care benefits
When applied straight to dry, curly hair, Emogreen HP 40 matched the results of a well-known silicone-based polymer in the hair care industry, phenyl trimethicone, Seppic finds.
Furthermore, when added to a rinsed mask, the ingredient’s film-forming qualities can prevent color fading while imparting a shine to the hair.
In skin care, Emogreen HP 40 provides a “perceptible feel” and adapts to the need for skin relief, which Seppic claims is better than silicones in delivering a sensation of comfort.
When formulated as an emulsion, Emogreen HP 40 surpasses silicone performance by easily spreading and absorbing the oil droplets on the skin, creating a “flexible, even and full-coverage” film, according to the study.
Versatile comfort
Emogreen HP 40, a crystal-clear texturized liquid, has various applications outside of skin and hair care and can be used in products across makeup, sun care and hygiene, suggests Seppic.
The emollient can be applied to various personal care products due to its comfortable texturizing qualities, supple covering film, thermal protective effect, volume control, anti-frizz properties and “soft and silky” finish.
With its recent rebranding focus on scientific expertise, Seppic recently revisited its Alariane CV hair care ingredient with a study finding the brown algae-based extract detoxifies heavy metals on the scalp.
By Venya Patel