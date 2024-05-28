Sephora giving away tickets and products at stores on Olympic Torch Relay route
28 May 2024 --- Sephora, an official partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays of Paris, France, 2024, launches a store activation that will travel through 46 shops located in cities covered by the relay.
Customers can win beauty products or tickets for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Sephora is also hosting the public in “celebration zones” of four major cities along the relay: Bordeaux on May 23, Nice on June 18, Lille on July 2, and Paris on July 14.
The Olympic torch travels across France and other French territories, starting with the lighting ceremony at the ancient site of the Olympic Games in Olympia, Greece, and ending in Paris in July.
“Beauty and sport” in Bordeaux
At the celebration zone in Bordeaux, Sephora invites people to celebrate the “link between beauty and sport,” with areas for discovering the “Maison, artistic co-creation events and makeup services.”
In the brick-and-mortar store on Rue Sainte Catherine in Bordeaux, Sephora has activated its “soufflerie,” the system enabling customers to try and win tickets for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 alongside beauty gifts.
Sephora entries and exits
LVMH’s Sephora is gradually withdrawing from South Korea, starting May 6, due to competition from popular CJ Olive Young. However, it continues to expand in Europe with Haus Labs by Lady Gaga across 12 new countries.
Haus Lab’s products are now in Sephora outlets in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. They are also available online in Switzerland, Greece, Romania, Poland and Czech Republic.
Beauty shopping comparison engine Cosmetify released its annual report on the personal care industry and revealed that Sephora leads in beauty retailers with an overall score of 7.64 out of 10.
It boasts the highest organic search traffic at 16.1 million and an Instagram following of 22.1 million. Despite having a low engagement rate of 0.02%, the retailer appears in over 10 million Instagram posts, more than any other retailer.
By Sabine Waldeck