Sephora slated to open 10 UK stores in 2027
Key takeaways
- Sephora is reportedly planning at least 10 new UK stores in 2027, adding to the 18 it already operates.
- Smaller boutiques on Carnaby Street and at Old Spitalfields Market in London now sit alongside its larger destination stores.
- “Shop-in-shops” at up to 100 Marks & Spencer locations from spring 2027 will put Sephora in front of a broader customer base.
LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton)-owned retailer Sephora is reportedly on track to open at least 10 new stores across the UK in 2027. The move is positioned to accelerate retail expansion as Sephora increases investment to establish a stronger presence in the UK beauty market.
The global beauty retailer has signed for new locations on High Street Kensington in London and at the Harlequin Watford Shopping Centre, sources told The Times.
Sephora currently has four stores in London, and 14 across other regions in the UK, with a 4,500 square-foot store at Brent Cross also scheduled for this winter.
A boutique-style format offering
The expansion follows the introduction of a new boutique format this summer. Sephora opened its first boutique on Carnaby Street in July, followed by a second at Old Spitalfields Market, both in London, UK.
The concept was said to be in response to customer feedback, with the beauty retailer identifying demand for a more curated format that can complement its larger stores while also fitting into everyday beauty shopping routines.
Marks & Spencer partnership
Sephora’s expansion is also supported by its new partnership with Marks & Spencer. The agreement will see shop-in-shops introduced at selected M&S stores from spring 2027.
Targeting 100 UK locations, the “shop-in-shops” will bring Sephora’s beauty range to M&S stores across high streets and retail parks. Specialist beauty teams will provide in-store advice, while the partnership will also give Sephora access to a wider customer base beyond its standalone stores and boutiques.
Sephora’s recent strides
Last month, Sephora also brought its beauty festival, Sephoria, to London for the first time. Tickets sold out in 10 minutes, highlighting interest in the retailer’s events and brand offering in the UK market.
Sephora returned to physical retail in the UK in March 2023, opening its first store at Westfield White City. The beauty retailer launched in the UK in 2000 but had closed all of its stores by 2005, and the brand was unable to break through the intense competition from Boots and others.
The new expansion comes as competition in the UK beauty in-store retail market intensifies. Boots has been investing in its own beauty proposition, while Space NK continues to grow its physical estate.
Sephora’s plans suggest its growing confidence in the UK cosmetics market as it looks to challenge established players for a greater share of spending.
Meanwhile, in the US, Sephora debuted on TikTok Shop with a shopping experience called the Sephora Drop Shop, where users could discover and buy curated products on the app. The move comes amid the growing trend of beauty consumers using social media platforms as direct shopping destinations.