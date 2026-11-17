How “pragmatic” petro-free beauty puts performance first
Key takeaways
- Petro-free formulations are gaining traction, but replacing silicones remains a challenge.
- Croda and Viridi are exploring renewable and captured-carbon alternatives to petrochemical ingredients.
- The lack of a clear petro-free definition raises questions about sustainability claims and ingredient sourcing.
Petro-free is moving from a marketing claim to a formulation and regulatory requirement in personal care. However, the term has no agreed-upon definition, and finding a true equivalent to silicones is an ongoing effort.
For the beauty industry, cutting fossil-derived carbon out of formulations is not as simple as swapping ingredients. Instead, it requires fully reengineering how a product’s performance is built.
As formulation science becomes increasingly intricate, personal care’s relationship with petrochemicals is entering a more “pragmatic” phase, a Croda spokesperson tells us.
“The question is increasingly how formulators can use renewable technologies while continuing to deliver the performance and sensory experience consumers expect. This means considering renewable content alongside performance, safety, sustainability, availability, and affordability, rather than focusing on a single factor in isolation,” they say.
According to Innova Market Insights data, personal care product launches featuring petrolatum-free claims recorded a 4% CAGR globally between October 2023 and September 2026.
Petro-free claims are often combined with other free-from claims, highlighting a broader trend toward ingredient-conscious formulations and multiple ingredient exclusions. The Croda spokesperson frames the shift as a confluence of forces, rather than a single driver.
“Consumers are increasingly looking for ingredient transparency and naturally derived options, while brands are responding to changing regulation, sustainability commitments, and supply-chain considerations.”
The regulatory forces are firm. EU restrictions on cyclic silicones D4, D5, and D6 are phasing in this year through 2027, forcing reformulation across rinse-off and leave-on products.
However, Croda explains that the technical challenge is not evenly distributed. Silicones, particularly non-volatile silicones used for conditioning in hair care, remain one of the hardest materials to replace.
“They set a high benchmark because they deliver a distinctive conditioning and sensory experience across a wide range of hair types,” the spokesperson says, highlighting a gap between the regulatory clock and some ingredients’ technical realities.
Sourcing substitutions
The Croda spokesperson explains that, in several hair care functions — such as cleansing, conditioning, emollience, and repair — renewable alternatives already perform on par with fossil-based ingredients. But engineered materials are more difficult to match.
“Thickeners can also present challenges. Achieving viscosity with naturally derived alternatives is possible, but doing so while maintaining the foam and sensory experience consumers expect from a shampoo requires careful formulation,” they add.
The spokesperson explains that compounds with multiple functions, like silicones and synthetic polymers, can be hard to replicate, as a single silicone can deliver conditioning, sensory texture, spreadability, and film-forming behavior at the same time.
Replacing multi-functional materials therefore often requires a combination of renewable ingredients that aim to collectively recreate the performance.
Croda’s Eco range illustrates one route to innovating a renewable ingredients package. The company chose to change its carbon source, rather than the surrounding chemistry. The range uses bioethanol-derived ethylene oxide to produce bio-based versions of existing surfactants across emulsification, cleansing, and solubilization. The molecular structure and function of the compound remain the same, and only the origin shifts.
Conversely, sustainable chemical technology company Viridi’s Vireya platform takes a more radical approach. It uses captured CO2 as a principal feedstock for anionic surfactants, with the company reporting up to a 70% reduction in product carbon footprint and a tenfold improvement in mildness.
“The bigger opportunity is to introduce a new source of carbon into an industry that still depends heavily on fossil- and land-intensive feedstocks,” Dr. Daniel Stewart, co-founder and CEO of Viridi, told Personal Care Insights.
Viridi and Croda both expand the definition of petro-free beyond conventional plant-based feedstocks. However, replacing fossil carbon with renewable or captured carbon does not automatically make an ingredient more sustainable.
Many bio-based ingredients use substantial land and energy, while freight could add to a lifecycle footprint indistinguishable from its petro-derived counterpart. In these cases, the claim petro-free would describe the carbon source more than an environmental outcome.
Claim up for interpretation
“Petro-free” has no legal or regulatory definition in major markets like the US and EU, so Croda explains that distinguishing environmental benefits from ingredient sources is crucial for beauty brands.
The EU Deforestation Regulation, which applies from 30 December 2026 (June 2027 for smaller operators), is already pushing brands to trace the origin and land-use exposure of palm-derived surfactant feedstocks, with further palm oil derivatives coming into scope from December 2027.
The UK is following suit, with a mimicking Deforestation Regulation outlining similar bans for companies operating on the island.
“Where there is no clear and agreed definition for a sustainability-related claim, transparent data and documentation are essential,” the Croda spokesperson says.
“Brands should be clear about how they understand and apply terms such as petro-free and provide evidence to support their use. This gives customers and consumers greater clarity, helping to build confidence and credibility around the information being shared.”
Designer molecules
The spokesperson explains that the supply-side realities of renewable feedstocks are becoming more noticeable as consumer demand for petro-free formulations grows.
“As bio-based ingredients scale, it is important to consider land use, traceability, availability, price volatility, and carbon footprint, alongside wider environmental and social impacts. These considerations also need to be balanced with performance, affordability, and the resilience of the supply chain,” says the Croda spokesperson.
They explain the industry has responded by diversifying its feedstocks, using certified and traceable supply chains, and precision-engineering compounds.
“Innovation can help us do more with less, for example, by developing high-performance ingredients that deliver multiple benefits or work effectively at lower use levels, helping to reduce pressure on resources as demand grows.”