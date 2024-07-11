Silab says Commusys can improve mature skin by regulating molecular communications
11 Jul 2024 --- Silab says its latest active ingredient can regulate the molecules involved in communication from the dermis to the epidermis, thereby reactivating epidermal functions.
The company sought inspiration for Commusys from an in vitro modeling study of transcompartmental communication between the dermis and the epidermis during aging. Silab believes that communication is “essential” for ensuring skin longevity.
The study mapped the mediators involved in dermal-epidermal communication, highlighting the major roles of the proteome, miRNA expression in extracellular vesicles (including exosomes), and the IGF-1/IGF-1R pathway.
Silab demonstrated that these mediators were deregulated during aging, leading to a communication issue that impairs the biological functions of the epidermis.
Commusys at 0.4% increases keratinocyte processes such as cell proliferation and cohesion, keratinocyte differentiation, hydration and anchoring of keratinocytes at the dermal-epidermal junction.
Sustainable peptides
Silab’s results translate in vivo on a mature Caucasian panel into positive effects on epidermal renewal and thickness, assessed using optical biopsies. Caucasian and Asian skin was shown to be “hydrated, smoothed and radiant” after a twice-daily use of 1.7% Commusys.
Commusys is said to be over 90% purified in biopeptides, the result of a process combining enzymatic engineering and purification.
Peptides are recognized for their anti-aging properties and play a role as cellular messengers capable of regulating the skin’s biological functions. Silab used the natural richness in proteins from Pichia stipitis yeast.
The yeast is cultivated in Silab’s biotechnology plant in France. It comes from a collection that the company says meets its requirements regarding the traceability and sustainability of raw materials.
Silab recommends using the ingredient in all care products made for mature skin at a dose of 0.4 to 1.7%. It is “easy to formulate” and available in an aqueous solution. The company says it also complies with biodiversity regulations, has a natural origin content of 98.8% and complies with international cosmetics regulations in countries such as Europe, the US, China and Japan.