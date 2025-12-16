Sweetch gains Laboratoire Greenpharma to scale natural cosmetics
Key takeaways
- Sweetch acquires Laboratoire Greenpharma to expand its portfolio of natural cosmetic active ingredients.
- The deal strengthens R&D through expertise in phytochemistry, green extraction, and microbiome research.
- The acquisition accelerates sustainable, performance-driven ingredient innovation for cosmetic brands.
Sweetch, a science-driven sustainable cosmetics developer, has announced its acquisition of Laboratoire Greenpharma to increase brands’ access to natural cosmetic ingredients. The acquired company specializes in R&D for natural actives, phytochemistry, and green extraction technologies.
The acquisition is a strategic move to strengthen Sweetch’s position in the sustainable cosmetics market and its end-to-end innovation capabilities. This includes responsible sourcing, ingredient discovery, and performance.
“The acquisition of Laboratoire Greenpharma significantly strengthens Sweetch’s position as a leader in natural, sustainable cosmetic ingredients. In particular, it completes the active ingredients portfolio with objectified extracts and conscious sourcing, solidifying our standing with key players in the beauty industry,” says Cyril Gallardo, CEO of Sweetch.
The deal combines Sweetch’s expertise in microbiome technologies, sustainable formulations, and delivery systems with Laboratoire Greenpharma’s advanced scientific infrastructure.
Aligning values
Gallardo says that the acquisition brings immediate value to Sweetch’s innovation system.
“The chemoinformatic platform and extensive proprietary database allow unequalled ingredient selection and accelerated development. These tools, combined with state-of-the-art extraction technologies, including supercritical CO2, a sophisticated analytical laboratory, and green chemistry capabilities, form an outstanding, industry-leading innovation ecosystem.”
Meanwhile, Philippe Bernard, founder of Laboratoire Greenpharma, notes that the two companies share similar values in terms of human and scientific principles.
“We have a complementary catalog considering products and services. That is why synergies will be present at different levels. Furthermore, we will gain increased visibility both locally and internationally. The group will acquire the momentum to face the challenges of the cosmetic industry of the future.”
Sweetch will benefit from Laboratoire Greenpharma’s scientific and technical expertise in natural products, technologies, and the integration of its AI into R&D processes.
Bernard says that the company has strong R&D service activity, which would help address the specific needs of customers, for example, in the development of exclusive active ingredients.
The acquisition will accelerate Sweetch’s ingredient development timelines and advance its expertise in scientific research. It will also support its sustainable sourcing and green extraction technologies.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke with industry experts from Univar Solutions and TriNutra about the current breakthroughs in green and CO2 extraction technologies for personal care. The companies noted that natural and plant-based cosmetic ingredients are “reshaping formulation strategies across the beauty industry.”