Teysha Technologies unveils biodegradable replacement to combat cosmetic microplastics
31 Jul 2024 --- Teysha Technologies releases a new cosmetic material that can potentially eliminate 8,700 metric tons of microplastics from the personal care industry in Europe.
The company, which specializes in biodegradable polymers from natural sources, introduces AggiePol, a novel bioplastic derived from natural feedstocks, including farming or food waste.
The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) reports that approximately half of the 8,700 metric tons of microplastics found in cosmetics are leached into the environment yearly. These microplastic fragments persist in the environment for hundreds of years and can contain toxic chemicals that the skin can absorb.
Seeking sustainability
Teysha Technologies asserts that despite the UK’s 2018 ban on exfoliating plastic microbeads in cosmetics products, microplastics from other sources — including thickeners, film-forming agents and stabilizers — continue to be prevalent.
The company highlights that over 65% of consumers want clean ingredients in their beauty purchases. These consumers cite a desire to find more sustainable alternatives as a reason for their clean beauty preferences.
Innova Market Insights recently released data on the top personal care trends, with Seeking Sustainability taking the fourth spot. According to the market researcher, increased sustainability in personal care formulations is helping to reduce microplastics, a key consumer concern for both health and sustainability.
Over one-quarter of consumers now look for “free from microplastics” claims on their personal care products, and consequently, 36% of new products in the space sport microplastic-free formulations.
Dr. Karen Wooley, inventor and chief technology officer at Teysha Technologies, says: “Integrating biodegradable materials like AggiePol in cosmetics not only meets the growing consumer demand for sustainable products but also sets a new standard for the industry.
The technology company is partnering with large multinationals to roll out AggiePol. The material is touted to fit product lines, production techniques and customer requirements. It biodegrades into natural, “non-harmful” sugars and has received a Certificate of Biodegradability following successful OECD 310 testing.