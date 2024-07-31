July in review: Toxins in tampons, talc cancer concerns and Listerine microbiome dispute
31 Jul 2024 --- Personal Care Insights reflects on the past month and spotlights ten noteworthy stories. In July, alarming health warnings were issued regarding tampons, talc and PFAS. We spoke to several experts to uncover the scientific basis behind these concerns.
Key developments included the detection of toxic metals in tampons and possible job cuts at Unilever amid investor pressure. We spoke to the Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association (CTPA), which dismissed a study on PFAS skin absorption for cosmetics.
Additionally, we explored regulatory changes, industry innovations and emerging research affecting the personal care sector. Here’s a detailed look at these impactful stories.
Toxic metals found in tampons as scientists call for research to uncover potential health risks
Several toxic metals, including lead and arsenic, were detected in organic and inorganic tampons from various brands. This marked the first time metals were evaluated in the commonly used hygiene product. Personal Care Insights spoke to lead author Jenni Shearston about the findings and next steps.
Employees anxious as Unilever may cut 3,200 EU office roles amid investor pressure and profit slump
Unilever was reportedly going to cut a third of all office roles in Europe by the end of 2025 in a profits push by the CEO. The FMCG giant told senior executives that 3,200 office jobs will be made obsolete. The move is part of CEO Hein Schumacher’s plan to gain investors’ confidence after the multinational company underperformed in the past few years.
CTPA dismisses University of Birmingham study on PFAS skin absorption
The CTPA countered a study by the University of Birmingham, warning the skin is a “significant source of exposure” to PFAS from clothes and personal care products. Caroline Rainsford, director of Science at the CTPA, told Personal Care Insights, “The chemicals assessed in the study do not have official cosmetic ingredient names and are therefore very unlikely to be used as cosmetic ingredients.”
EU enforces six-month anti-dumping duties on Chinese TiO2 imports
The EU implemented provisional anti-dumping duties on China’s titanium dioxide (TiO2) imports to protect the EU market from unfair trade practices. The regulation focuses on TiO2 used in various applications that contain at least 80% titanium dioxide by weight. TiO2 is a fine white powder chemical used in products where brightness is required, such as sunscreens and pressed and loose cosmetic powders.
Fine fragrance evolution: Consumers crave encompassing experiences to engage all senses
The fine fragrance market is no longer only about scent. Personal Care Insights spoke to International Flavors & Fragrances about how the fragrance industry has moved beyond a focus on scent and is shifting toward mood-based innovations. We also looked at consumer data showing a willingness to splurge on luxury perfumes. Recent research indicated that shoppers are still buying luxury fragrances amid persistent inflationary pressures.
Unilever, Clariant and Vantage pioneer next-gen chemical safety for reducing animal testing under REACH
Unilever, Clariant, Vantage and Environmental Resources Management researchers presented a new method for testing the safety of chemicals to ensure that animals are used as a “last resort.” The industry is seeking solutions at the EU’s behest. We also looked at EU regulatory frameworks concerning natural cosmetic ingredients in a review suggesting new approach methodologies as an ethical and scientifically progressive approach to toxicity testing.
Hair loss linked to contraceptive pill as MIT, Harvard and Manchester study growth solutions
The latest research on hair loss revealed new insights and potential treatments. A UK study linked taking the oral contraceptive pill to a type of hair loss called frontal fibrosing alopecia. Other researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard were noted exploring the use of microneedle patches to promote hair growth, and a team at the University of Manchester is investigating how stress restricts healthy hair growth.
ApiotiX discusses propolis extract as a safe, effective retinol alternative for anti-aging
In the search for effective and safe anti-aging skin care, Apiotix Technologies, a biotech spin-off company from Hedera, presented phenolic acids polymer extract (PAPE) from propolis. A recent paper in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology showed PAPE as a safer alternative to retinol without the negative side effects. Personal Care Insights spoke to Dr. Božo Radić, the company’s COO.
Kenvue challenges study linking Listerine Cool Mint to “damaging effect on oral microbiome”
A study published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology found that while Listerine Cool Mint effectively targets dental plaque and gingivitis, its impact on the broader oropharyngeal microbiome should be carefully evaluated. Personal Care Insights talked to Chris Kenyon, study author and head of the STI unit at the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium, and the parent company of Listerine Cool Mint, Kenvue, who disagreed with the research.
Cancer concerns: WHO and IARC deem talc “probably carcinogenic” in new evaluation
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the cancer agency of the WHO concluded that talc, found in makeup body powders, is “probably carcinogenic to humans.” The Working Group of 29 international experts based the classification on a combination of limited evidence for cancer in humans (for ovarian cancer), sufficient evidence for cancer in experimental animals and solid mechanistic evidence that talc exhibits key characteristics of carcinogens in human primary cells and experimental systems.
