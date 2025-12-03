Ukraine adds digital cosmetics catalog to align with European standards
Ukraine has begun requiring beauty brands to use digital tools, switching to European standards for regulating the circulation of cosmetics. The country has introduced a single electronic catalog of cosmetics sold in Ukraine. Previously, digital information collection was not conducted, and beauty products were sold without any centralized accounting.
The System of Electronic Notification (Provision) of Information on Cosmetic Products creates the first unified digital register of all cosmetic products in the country.
The electronic system requires cosmetics manufacturers and importers to submit detailed data about their products online “quickly, transparently, and in accordance with European standards.”
“The launch of this system is another step toward Ukraine’s full integration into the European market and security standards. Thanks to digital tools, we get a transparent and unified process for accounting for cosmetics,” says Deputy Minister of Health for Digital Development Maria Karchevych.
“This not only protects consumers but also creates clear and predictable rules for businesses. Such solutions make the market safer, and trust in Ukrainian products is much higher.”
According to the Ukrainian Perfumery and Cosmetics Association, pre-war Ukraine had approximately 250 cosmetic manufacturers, including large regional producers. Local production accounted for 35–40% of the domestic market supply (publicly stated in 2021 and reiterated after 2022, with caveats regarding war disruptions).
The State Customs Service of Ukraine reports that in 2022, the country imported US$423 million worth of cosmetics, perfumery, skin care, hair care, and other beauty-related items.
The system is being rolled out in two stages, with the first already underway. Cosmetic companies can register the responsible person and employees of the company, provide information about cosmetic products, record changes in data, and generate certificates for notified products.
In the future, government organizations responsible for toxicological control of cosmetic products will be able to quickly provide doctors with information about the composition of cosmetic products, such as when treating a patient in the event of a serious allergic reaction.
Similarly, earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a public dashboard for consumers to access and report cosmetics that they believe to have exhibited adverse effects. The interactive tool aims to increase government–constituent transparency.
The FDA Adverse Event Reporting System Public Dashboard for Cosmetic Products is designed to facilitate the public’s access to “real-time” event data on cosmetic products. The move is part of the FDA’s modernization strategy under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022.
