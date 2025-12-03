LVMH gains minority stake in independent luxury perfume brand
Key takeaways
- LVMH Luxury Ventures has taken a minority stake in BDK Parfums to support its global expansion.
- The investment strengthens LVMH’s position in the niche luxury fragrance market while keeping BDK’s creative independence.
- There have been parallel investments and acquisitions across major industry players.
LVMH Luxury Ventures Fund (LLV) has acquired a minority stake in BDK Parfums, marking the first time the fragrance company has opened its capital to an external investor.
The French luxury giant is investing in “iconic brands that are in tune with the times,” according to a LinkedIn post.
The stake aims to support BDK Parfums’ international development. The French luxury perfume brand said in a statement that the investment will “promote its olfactory and creative universe, while preserving the exceptional quality of its fragrances.”
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Luxury of independence
The financial move helps strengthen LLV’s positioning in the niche luxury fragrances market. Founded in 2016, BDK Parfums offers a range of fragrances, candles, hair perfumes, and laundry care products.
Founder of BDK, David Benedek, says the investment will enable the company to further expand into key international retail markets. He continues that LLV will “support the brand without interfering in its creative strategy or operational development, which remain entirely independent.”
Joel Palix, founder of consultancy Palix Unlimited, advised the transaction.
The brand is known for scents such as Gris Charnel and Rouge Smoking. It has collaborated with perfumers such as Dominique Ropion, Anne Flipo, and Jordi Fernández of Givaudan.
BDK is now positioned in LVV’s portfolio alongside Our Legacy, Gabriela Hearst, and Molli. BDK Parfums’ products are available through retailers such as Selfridges, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, and Fenwick, as well as on its own website.
The announcement follows rumors that LVMH would split from Fenty Beauty and sell its 50% stake.
Fragrance market moves
In other fragrance business news, Givaudan completed the acquisition of Belle Aire Creations, a US-based fragrance house, yesterday.
International Flavors & Fragrances recently introduced a smart dosing robot at its Chin Bee production facility in Singapore.
The Colibri robot aims to accelerate and enhance precision in fragrance sampling for its customers across Greater Asia. The technology can create fragrance sample batches on demand within minutes.
Additionally, L’Oréal announced an investment of €60 million (US$69.13 million) in its factory in Gauchy, France, enabling it to double its production capacity. The location specializes in manufacturing perfumes for brands in L’Oréal’s Luxe Division.
Upcoming webinars
Tailoring silicone selection for high-performing hair care: Form and function
Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions