Givaudan finalizes Belle Aire Creations acquisition to expand in North America
Key takeaways
- Givaudan has acquired Belle Aire Creations, a US-based fragrance house, to enhance its North American presence.
- The acquisition strengthens Givaudan’s ability to serve regional customers with tailored fragrance solutions.
- Belle Aire Creations’ customer relationships and local reach will complement Givaudan’s global expertise in fragrance solutions.
Givaudan has completed the acquisition of Belle Aire Creations, a US-based fragrance house. The deal aligns with Givaudan’s strategy to expand its presence in North America.
Givaudan states that Belle Aire Creations is recognized for its creativity and strong customer relationships.
“The company’s strong reach with local and regional customers, combined with our global creative expertise and innovation capabilities, will enable us to serve the dynamic North American market even more closely and effectively,” says Gilles Andrier, CEO of Givaudan.
Maurizio Volpi, president of Fragrance and Beauty at Givaudan, adds that the acquisition reinforces the company’s commitment to offering “tailored fragrance solutions that reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the US market.”
The final deal follows an announcement made earlier this year, when Givaudan said the terms of the Belle Aire Creations agreement would not be disclosed. It detailed that Belle Aire Creations’ business would have represented approximately CHF 65 million (US$81.6 million) of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2024 on a pro forma basis.
Stacey David, CEO of Belle Aire Creations, says this partnership will build on the company’s “entrepreneurial spirit” and customer intimacy, providing it with access to global resources while maintaining strong relationships.
Givaudan’s recent moves
Earlier this year, Givaudan inaugurated an innovation center to strengthen its R&D capabilities and accelerate the creation of high-precision beauty ingredients. The fragrance and beauty company’s CEO called the White Biotechnology Innovation Centre a milestone in creating sustainable and scientifically supported cosmetic ingredients.
It also announced the opening of a fragrance and beauty facility in Guangzhou, China, with an investment of CHF 40 million (US$50.2 million). The facility intends to support the company’s fragrance business growth in the fast-growing market and support local and regional customers.
Other moves from the Swiss company this year include the release of its Unispheres Technology — biodegradable microspheres designed to enhance consumer perception of formula efficacy. Its bead-like particles can encapsulate and deliver an array of pigments or actives into cosmetics.
Meanwhile, Givaudan also made a discovery in scent receptor research by decoding how consumers’ noses recognize and detect some of nature’s scents. Company scientists developed a methodology that enhances scent receptor sensitivity by 100-fold through modifications to the receptor’s tail ends.