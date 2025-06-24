Unilever acquires Dr. Squatch to expand men’s care portfolio
Unilever has signed a deal to acquire men’s personal care brand Dr. Squatch from Summit Partners to expand its men’s care portfolio. Dr. Squatch’s products include natural body washes and soaps, hair care, skin care, deodorants, and other products for men’s grooming.
The transaction is expected to close later this year. Dr. Squatch retails through e-commerce, brick-and-mortar, and direct-to-consumer channels, mainly in Europe and North America.
A spokesperson from Unilever tells Personal Care Insights: “This complementary acquisition marks another step in expanding Unilever’s portfolio toward premium and high-growth spaces.”
“The built-in-culture brand has become an engaging men’s personal care brand. Its social-first marketing strategies, partnerships with influencers and celebrities, and culturally relevant collaborations with limited-edition packs have helped to drive sales and grow a loyal consumer following on social media platforms and beyond.”
“Building on its success in the US, we are excited to scale the brand internationally and complement our offering in the fast-growing men’s personal care segment,” says the spokesperson.
Groom boom
Josh Friedman, CEO of Dr. Squatch, says the company’s mission is to inspire and educate men to be happier and healthier.
“We’re just getting started at Dr. Squatch, and we are thrilled about the opportunity to advance the brand’s scale, reach new heights internationally, entertain, and positively connect with more consumers seeking natural products worldwide.”
The men’s care market is moving from basic shaving to extensive care. Innova Market Insight recently highlighted Dr. Squatch Men’s Natural Soothing Post Shave products, containing natural ingredients that elevate product performance while aligning with consumer preferences for effective grooming options.
Last year, Summit Partner reportedly considered the sale of its men’s grooming brand, hoping to value the company at over US$2 billion.